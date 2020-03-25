States and municipalities in 2019 started to ban plastic straws and plastic shopping bags en masse, but now with the coronavirus spreading, Starbucks has stopped the use of reusable beverage cups and the checkout clerk at Whole Foods won’t touch your filthy reusable shopping bag. It seems at least Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is admitting just how germy those reusable canvas shopping bags can be. So for now, he’s banning the use of reusable shopping bags and lifting all restrictions on plastic and paper bags.

JUST IN: Reusuable shopping bags have been banned for use at stores by Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker amid the #coronavirus outbreak. Stores must not charge for paper & plastic bags: https://t.co/3RwgI9cPsb pic.twitter.com/ngxvim1rfw — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) March 25, 2020

Stores are also prohibited from charging for plastic or paper bags; so, in essence, everything’s been reversed.

Good. They need to keep the ban on them forever. They are 🤢. — Kathy Hussey Kircher (@KircherKathy) March 25, 2020

Whoa WTF?? Somebody better notify Greta! — BostonBluNeck (@RScanFranklin) March 25, 2020

Uno reverse card — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) March 25, 2020

governmenting -> ungovernmenting Slick move. — 🔶Carlito von TimeIsAlwaysNow (@CarlitoYgdrasil) March 25, 2020

Oh the irony HAHAHAHA — Sweaney (@Sweanison) March 25, 2020

Pretty soon plastic straws will be ok again. — Dan H (@dalsx1) March 25, 2020

No environmentalists in a pandemic — sameer Mohan (@sameerMohan2) March 25, 2020

Give that man a MAGA hat. — Greg (@Money_Moose) March 25, 2020

So reusable bags are dirty and risky, I knew that already. — Jenny Jupite (@jennyjupite) March 25, 2020

They've been a sanitation headache since day one. Tote raw chicken one day – fruits and veggies the next. — The Sour Lemon (@BirddogJones) March 25, 2020

Raise your hands if you think that "reusable" shopping bags was a dumb idea in the first place.🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️ — jerZboyMediaUSA #FlattenTheCurve (@jerZboyUSA) March 25, 2020

Oldest: paper bags are destroying our rain forests WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE unless we use paper bags!

Old: plastic bags are killing turtles WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE!!! unless we use reusable bags

New: reusable bags carry virii WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE!!1!1! unless we use paper bags — Christopher R Taylor (@KestrelArts) March 25, 2020

Pretty soon people will just have to hand carry each individual item to their vehicles, then inside the house — chinese wuhan the black Elf (@flo_rida_man) March 25, 2020

Who's got two thumbs and predicted this? pic.twitter.com/xMHT9WC2O2 — Patrick [#FreeRoss] (@BitcoinMotorist) March 25, 2020

