States and municipalities in 2019 started to ban plastic straws and plastic shopping bags en masse, but now with the coronavirus spreading, Starbucks has stopped the use of reusable beverage cups and the checkout clerk at Whole Foods won’t touch your filthy reusable shopping bag. It seems at least Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is admitting just how germy those reusable canvas shopping bags can be. So for now, he’s banning the use of reusable shopping bags and lifting all restrictions on plastic and paper bags.

Stores are also prohibited from charging for plastic or paper bags; so, in essence, everything’s been reversed.

