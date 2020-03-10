By now you’ve heard a lot about Joe Biden coming unglued when confronted — as he tends to do — by a Detroit autoworker who was concerned about Biden’s commitment to the Second Amendment. “You’re full of s**t,” was Biden’s considered response, and he then went on a rant about AR-14s.

Biden campaign spokesman Bill Russo joins Biden supporters and most of the mainstream media (same thing) in praising Biden’s angry confrontation, which is just proof that Biden’s campaign will abide 0 percent malarkey.

When we say no malarkey, we mean no malarkey. https://t.co/1Mi2ZCJk7M — Bill Russo (@BillR) March 10, 2020

Imagine thinking this video shows Biden in a positive light. — Pavlov's Gerbil (@Mateo42b) March 10, 2020

Imagine thinking this makes Biden look good 🙄 — Shay (@DeplorableShay) March 10, 2020

He yells a lot. — Political MoneyLine (@pml_tray) March 10, 2020

"Joe, we're gonna need Michigan, so get out there and schmooze them." "You mean, like get in an argument with them about taking away their 100-round AR-14's?" "Well, uh,no Joe, more like.." "Hey, Did I ever tell you about the time Al Capone and I were in the Belgium Congo…?" — JD 🇺🇸 (@m5drummer) March 10, 2020

That's right, screw those workers. — Dogma (@Dogma62644924) March 10, 2020

BAD bad look. — 🤷🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️ (@441Deedee) March 10, 2020

-Finger in worker’s face

-Curses at him

-Threatens to slap him

-“AR-14“ Sounds like malarkey. — Shmokin’ (@Smokey_Beats) March 10, 2020

That guy's gonna end up voting for the other Biden. — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) March 10, 2020

yeah, i think it'll actually be "no Michigan" — peon flux (@PeonFlux) March 10, 2020

Dude he just got owned by a blue collar American worker with no debate, or political experience. @realDonaldTrump will destroy this bumbling fool. — bob “young vibrant man” knos. (@Bob_Knos_stuff) March 10, 2020

I liked the part when he told his female staffer to shush then told the worker that he was going to slap him in his own workplace. No malarkey! — Palm Broker (@ThePalmBroker) March 10, 2020

Not a good look for a candidate who wants civility and unity to behave like this. — Bo652 (@BenTT818) March 10, 2020

That's what I like on a leader. Somebody that will cuss me out. Count me in. — E. (@E2Tha) March 10, 2020

Where does AR-14 fit into the malarkey spectrum? — Dylan Morgan (@dylanfmorgan) March 10, 2020

He said AR-14 🤦‍♂️ — I am the cosmos (@charleeeeeb) March 10, 2020

do you think he should have followed through with his threat to slap the guy — arithmetic mean joe green (@Pliny_theElder) March 10, 2020

After you’ve finished trying to spin this, it is still going to be just as bad. — BoozyBilliards (@JwBlackn) March 10, 2020

love to repeatedly threaten violence on individual rust belt voters while doing retail politics — Alex Falk (@a_falk_) March 10, 2020

All I see is malarkey — Si (@SoldierMedicSi) March 10, 2020

You tried. 🙄 — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) March 10, 2020

Where do you stand on guff? — sharkey4000 (@sharkey4000) March 10, 2020

Grasping at straws — Christina Williams (@Christi00773532) March 10, 2020

I dunno, I'm sensing a lil' malarkey — Jesus of Nazareth (@JesusBeTweeting) March 10, 2020

We’re seeing what looks like an angry old man who can’t tolerate a potential voter not agreeing with him on policy, which we’ve seen a lot of. We think this spin is a bunch of malarkey.

