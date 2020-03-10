By now you’ve heard a lot about Joe Biden coming unglued when confronted — as he tends to do — by a Detroit autoworker who was concerned about Biden’s commitment to the Second Amendment. “You’re full of s**t,” was Biden’s considered response, and he then went on a rant about AR-14s.
Biden campaign spokesman Bill Russo joins Biden supporters and most of the mainstream media (same thing) in praising Biden’s angry confrontation, which is just proof that Biden’s campaign will abide 0 percent malarkey.
When we say no malarkey, we mean no malarkey. https://t.co/1Mi2ZCJk7M
— Bill Russo (@BillR) March 10, 2020
Imagine thinking this video shows Biden in a positive light.
— Pavlov's Gerbil (@Mateo42b) March 10, 2020
Imagine thinking this makes Biden look good 🙄
— Shay (@DeplorableShay) March 10, 2020
He yells a lot.
— Political MoneyLine (@pml_tray) March 10, 2020
"Joe, we're gonna need Michigan, so get out there and schmooze them."
"You mean, like get in an argument with them about taking away their 100-round AR-14's?"
"Well, uh,no Joe, more like.."
"Hey, Did I ever tell you about the time Al Capone and I were in the Belgium Congo…?"
— JD 🇺🇸 (@m5drummer) March 10, 2020
That's right, screw those workers.
— Dogma (@Dogma62644924) March 10, 2020
BAD bad look.
— 🤷🏼♀️🙋🏼♀️ (@441Deedee) March 10, 2020
-Finger in worker’s face
-Curses at him
-Threatens to slap him
-“AR-14“
Sounds like malarkey.
— Shmokin’ (@Smokey_Beats) March 10, 2020
That guy's gonna end up voting for the other Biden.
— Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) March 10, 2020
yeah, i think it'll actually be "no Michigan"
— peon flux (@PeonFlux) March 10, 2020
Dude he just got owned by a blue collar American worker with no debate, or political experience. @realDonaldTrump will destroy this bumbling fool.
— bob “young vibrant man” knos. (@Bob_Knos_stuff) March 10, 2020
I liked the part when he told his female staffer to shush then told the worker that he was going to slap him in his own workplace. No malarkey!
— Palm Broker (@ThePalmBroker) March 10, 2020
Not a good look for a candidate who wants civility and unity to behave like this.
— Bo652 (@BenTT818) March 10, 2020
That's what I like on a leader. Somebody that will cuss me out. Count me in.
— E. (@E2Tha) March 10, 2020
Where does AR-14 fit into the malarkey spectrum?
— Dylan Morgan (@dylanfmorgan) March 10, 2020
He said AR-14 🤦♂️
— I am the cosmos (@charleeeeeb) March 10, 2020
do you think he should have followed through with his threat to slap the guy
— arithmetic mean joe green (@Pliny_theElder) March 10, 2020
After you’ve finished trying to spin this, it is still going to be just as bad.
— BoozyBilliards (@JwBlackn) March 10, 2020
love to repeatedly threaten violence on individual rust belt voters while doing retail politics
— Alex Falk (@a_falk_) March 10, 2020
All I see is malarkey
— Si (@SoldierMedicSi) March 10, 2020
You tried. 🙄
— Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) March 10, 2020
Where do you stand on guff?
— sharkey4000 (@sharkey4000) March 10, 2020
Grasping at straws
— Christina Williams (@Christi00773532) March 10, 2020
I dunno, I'm sensing a lil' malarkey
— Jesus of Nazareth (@JesusBeTweeting) March 10, 2020
We’re seeing what looks like an angry old man who can’t tolerate a potential voter not agreeing with him on policy, which we’ve seen a lot of. We think this spin is a bunch of malarkey.
Related:
‘Impressive’ – The media sees Joe Biden losing control and they cannot stop raving about ithttps://t.co/YLg4EAjxAz
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 10, 2020