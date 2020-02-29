We say it a lot — President Trump is actually a funny guy, and it shines through at his rallies. The problem is that one of the first things to go when TDS sets in is one’s sense of humor, and the afflicted take everything seriously. Rallies — and CPAC — are about the only times Trump gets to play off a receptive audience, and his love for performing really shows.

Here’s a must-see clip of Trump doing his impression of “Mini Mike” Bloomberg at the Nevada debate for the CPAC crowd.

every once in a while we’re reminded that donald trump is truly an incredible performer capable of bringing down the house. history will, i believe, remember his charisma as well as his controversies this is wild. pic.twitter.com/i01crhI1j2 — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) February 29, 2020

I’ve been keying in on how effective he is with the raising of his voice for comedic effect. It’s like a trigger for the audience. — Justin Robert Young (@JustinRYoung) February 29, 2020

Great point. He'll often deliver a line at a moderate volume. Then repeat part or all of it in a loud, animated tone. Up and down we go, with a laugh and some facial expressions, some sarcasm thrown in. It's a fun ride. — M Z (@Mzachry44) February 29, 2020

I want to know who runs his teleprompter 😂 he goes on and off at the drop of a dime for a half hour at a time. Incredible — A. Newsman (@a_newsman) February 29, 2020

Thanks for the laugh!! Made my day! #Trump2020LandslideVictory — Gregory A Crum 🇺🇸 (@gregcrum01) February 29, 2020

The man was on FIRE today!

It really is a shame he can't run for a third term.

Maybe FOX will hire him as a contributor for the next presidential election. 😜 — PrimeSpectator (@SpectatorPrime) February 29, 2020

Thats just funny!!! Reagan was another who used humor so effectively. I was hoping President Trump would be able to do the same. — argoembargo (@4MyInsomnia) February 29, 2020

This is up there with the Gettysburg address tbh pic.twitter.com/p7hyqJByVY — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) February 29, 2020

Four feet and seven inches ago… — Plausibly Deniable (@JB17191966) February 29, 2020

Funniest thing I've seen this year. — Dennis Nagel (@DennisRNagel4) February 29, 2020

LOL! President Trump cracks me up. I love that he doesn’t hold back. Hate it or love it, at least you know what you’re getting and I love that! I don’t think there’s a fake bone in his body. — 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Angela Malone 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@AngelaHartnett9) February 29, 2020

Love Trump's sense of humor, the left will have a melt down. pic.twitter.com/1IOTPBD5u4 — GA4 Trump#KAG (@Ajbyrd49) February 29, 2020

Imagine if Mini Mike managed to buy the nomination and had to debate Trump on stage.

