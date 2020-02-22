We all knew from a raising of hands at one of the earliest Democratic presidential debates that the Democrats want to provide free health care for illegal immigrants — every hand went up when that question was asked. So it’s no surprise to hear the most progressive of the Democratic candidates say that illegal immigrants should be entitled to “basic human rights” — which to Bernie Sanders means free health care, free college, free child care, free broadband internet access, and more.

Fox News before 5:30 p.m. had already declared Nevada for Sanders, and he’s crushing Joe Biden who’s in a distant second place. Democrats are going to have to either take Sanders down or commit to supporting a candidate who wants free stuff for everybody, even if they’re not citizens. That certainly won’t entice more people to cross the border.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: basic human rightsBernie Sandershomelessillegal immigrants