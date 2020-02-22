We all knew from a raising of hands at one of the earliest Democratic presidential debates that the Democrats want to provide free health care for illegal immigrants — every hand went up when that question was asked. So it’s no surprise to hear the most progressive of the Democratic candidates say that illegal immigrants should be entitled to “basic human rights” — which to Bernie Sanders means free health care, free college, free child care, free broadband internet access, and more.

Bernie Sanders: illegal immigrants are "entitled" to the same government benefits as citizens pic.twitter.com/uktJpT6bsg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 22, 2020

Fox News before 5:30 p.m. had already declared Nevada for Sanders, and he’s crushing Joe Biden who’s in a distant second place. Democrats are going to have to either take Sanders down or commit to supporting a candidate who wants free stuff for everybody, even if they’re not citizens. That certainly won’t entice more people to cross the border.

I’m not sure there’s ever been an equivalent to the American Left. Not even the Bolsheviks pushed for socialism AND open borders. Mao didn’t either. Lenin himself would look at Bernie’s platform and say, “Well that’s not gonna work.” https://t.co/jE1rToSLYF — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 22, 2020

Really good point. The Marxists actually wanted their system to work in some way. Modern American Leftists are proposing things that are totally disconnected from all known reality. — Pray For The Persecuted Church (@NuncVideo) February 22, 2020

Bernie knows what he says won't work. Once he's in the US taxpayers are his gravy train. — Tim Smith (@tgsmith50) February 22, 2020

It’s not supposed to work It’s supposed to destroy America, because the USA is the biggest obstacle to world communism — Matt’s burner account 🇺🇸 (@matt4etc) February 22, 2020

They lose either way with him as the nominee. He either hands it to Trump, or wins and that’s the end of the Democratic Party… — Obama’s Missing Magic Wand (@homeworkeater) February 22, 2020

Why would they be entitled to anything? They literally don’t exist on paper here as they don’t have a social security card, can’t contribute with taxes as they are not allowed to be employed here, etc. Why would any tax paying citizen agree with this ludicrous claim? — Camille Cooper (@ccooper_camp) February 22, 2020

So millions of Americans pay half of their wages toward housing and they are also being asked to pay the cost of housing illegal immigrants? pic.twitter.com/tlkXMnjYUv — juan pearce (@JohnPearceJr1) February 22, 2020

They're entitled to the DOOR. Come legally, like my husband, or NOT AT ALL. — American Tank 🇺🇸 ❌ (@Tank_American) February 22, 2020

No, they are not. This is a sovereign nation. My wife had to come here through proper channels to acquire her citizenship, just like everyone else should. — Greg 'Zink' Czinke (@gregzink) February 22, 2020

And just who pays for those ilegal immigrant government benifits??

The very people who will not be voting for Bernie!! — Marianne McFee (@MarianneMcFee2) February 22, 2020

Free ad for Trump… This guy is nuts, and if nominated, will lead to millions of voters to reject this insanity by voting Trump. — Alek J. Hidell (@alekjhidelll) February 22, 2020

The guy who sneaks through your back window is entitled to everything in your house. Bernie is scary. 😠 — They (@yoeman68) February 22, 2020

This is flipping INSANITY. — God Bless Texas (@GHalv) February 22, 2020

Yeah, that’s a hard no — Dustin Stockton (@DustinStockton) February 22, 2020

Phenomenally stupid concept. I would say education has failed, but it appears to have the desired effect. — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻 (@rstemler1) February 22, 2020

Nevada's good with illegals getting benefits, obviously. — Carla 🌴🔆 (@CarlaMathis10) February 22, 2020

Bernie makes a persuasive case for a future where EVERYONE has health, intellect, and happiness. Sounds like heaven—a place we will all enter, sooner rather than later, if he gets elected! — Tomasito (@Tomasit82948014) February 22, 2020

Hmm it seems like that would encourage everyone in the world to move there lol — Amanda Reckonwith (@click4amanda) February 22, 2020

The American taxpayer should pay for any foreigner who can reach our shores or hop our fences. Its like a giant game of capture the flag, because who cares. These people are crazy. — Rutger P. Enheim (@RPEnheim) February 22, 2020

This is just crazy talk — Doreen Manning (@Ineed2pinacolad) February 22, 2020

I’ve quit being shocked at what these leftist nutjobs say anymore. They are all certified crazy and if you had someone our enemy snuck in to sabotage us, it couldn’t be any worse than what these traitors propose for us. — Randy stansel (@stansel_randy) February 22, 2020

