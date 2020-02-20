We’re a little confused here: The New York Times writes that “a classified briefing to lawmakers angered the president, who complained that Democrats would ‘weaponize’ the disclosure” that Russia backs President Trump’s re-election. If it were a classified briefing, wouldn’t someone have to have leaked the information to the Times?

The New York Times reports:

Intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Trump re-elected, five people familiar with the matter said, in a disclosure that angered Mr. Trump, who complained that Democrats would use it against him.

During the briefing to the House Intelligence Committee, Mr. Trump’s allies challenged the conclusions, arguing that Mr. Trump has been tough on Russia and strengthened European security. Some intelligence officials viewed the briefing as a tactical error, saying that had the official who delivered the conclusion spoken less pointedly or left it out, they would have avoided angering the Republicans.

The House Intelligence Committee, huh? The Times adds that “Mr. Trump cited the presence in the briefing of Representative Adam B. Schiff, the California Democrat who led the impeachment proceedings against him, as a particular irritant.”

Here’s The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway:

We’d have thought finally providing lethal aid to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia alone would have been enough to tick off Putin. Some puppet.

That is a well-founded concern.

