Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti wants to make sure all of the illegal immigrants in Los Angeles know that the city will not cooperate with ICE, and he also gives illegals handy legal advice in the event a federal agent should show up at their door. He makes it clear in the video that immigration is a federal issue and safety is a state issue, and that Los Angeles police will not comply with the feds.

At the very least, resign if you can’t enforce the law.

