As Twitchy reported Friday, unhinged journalist David Klion warned liberals “who are flirting with Bloomberg now” that they are going on lists; “It’s a mercy that we’re warning you now,” he added.

Klion was pretending to be outraged by Michael Bloomberg’s racism and record of sexual harassment, but really far-left progressives are afraid he’ll be a spoiler for a true far-left progressive like Bernie Sanders, as non-extremist Democrats and independents become comfortable with the “moderate” Bloomberg.

That wasn’t the only list threatened on Friday. Matt Bruenig of the “crowdfunded think tank” People’s Policy Project also proposed a blacklist of anyone working for the Bloomberg campaign.

it's very important for us to create a black list of every operative who works on the bloomberg campaign — Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) February 15, 2020

Very important indeed.

lol — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 15, 2020

Nothing screams privilege like threatening to blacklist 20-somethings for life because they accepted a decent-paying job with benefits to help pay off their student loans. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) February 15, 2020

Kid who works two crap jobs trying to stay in his $1800 studio apt takes a door knocking job on the side. “Get a rope” — Bob Shaffer (@UncleBobsReason) February 15, 2020

Glad you and your wife have incomes, bro — Sean Corcoran (@S_Corcoran) February 15, 2020

Super policy driven campaign you have there — Minx (@RodsandReeds) February 15, 2020

Do we get to wear stars if we’re on that list? — Cocodrilo del Hudson (@HudsonRiverCroc) February 15, 2020

So much for caring for people with jobs. — Anita (@AnitaM86) February 15, 2020

Remember to lace up your boots nice and tight before you begin stomping on those faces. — MikeSoja (@mike_soja) February 15, 2020

Sounds authoritarian-ish. — BleedingTart (@redmeli) February 15, 2020

Communists making lists never caused any hardship, right? — Rob Harbin (@RobHarbin8) February 15, 2020

How Bolshevik of you. — Chris Andersen (@ChrisAndersen) February 15, 2020

Will we get free Soviet style uniforms if we partipate? — The Rusty Rustin (@RustinRustin78) February 15, 2020

Worked for the Gestapo. What could possibly go wrong? — Red Wigglers (@CadillacOfWorms) February 15, 2020

A bridge too far. Fidel and Che would definitely have welcomed you and your particular brand of psychopathy to the *revolution*. What's next? Extra-judicial tactics taken against perceived enemies are just fine? — ⚖️ 9Gen ✍🏼 (@Tsiser45) February 15, 2020

Yup. The Sanders version of McCarthyism — JayJay (@jayjay827) February 15, 2020

Can we agree that it's OK to oppose Bloomberg and his policies without turning into f'ing McCarthyites? Please? — David Stearns (@davidestearns) February 15, 2020

This definitely doesn't reek at all of aspirational fascism. — Bird Lawyer (@Real_JoeNathan) February 15, 2020

reeducation or guillotine — Shriram (@Shriramrox) February 15, 2020

Cool…making lists now. That doesn't sound extreme at all. — Mike D (@The_Mike_D) February 15, 2020

You sound totally woke and evolved. — Richard Guttenberg (@RichardGuttenb1) February 15, 2020

Hey, look who showed up:

Regarding what's about to happen to your mentions, you have my sympathies — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) February 15, 2020

