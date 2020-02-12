It’s funny: former Vice President Joe Biden actually topped the polls for 2020 Democratic nominee by a large margin before he actually announced he was running. Then he started campaigning, and then came along Iowa and New Hampshire, where he finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

NBC News is reporting that Biden told donors on a conference call that he’s going to start doing more TV appearances, starting with a guest slot on “The View” Thursday with wife Jill at his side.

NEW: Joe Biden's campaign told donors on a conference call today that they're going to be seeing a lot more of their candidate on TV in the coming weeks. Donors were told he and his wife Jill will start their TV appearance blitz on The View tomorrow. https://t.co/HWrGtSE0BX — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) February 12, 2020

Brian Schwartz reports:

One of the donors on Wednesday’s call noted that they had seen deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield on CNN and MSNBC earlier in the day and asked whether Biden himself would be going on TV more often. The donor remarked on the call that Bedingfield did well on TV and noticed Biden was recently getting on air more frequently, one of the people familiar with the call said. This source noted that the donor was hoping to see that trend continue. An advisor chimed in to say Biden has been getting on TV and that donors will be seeing him even more on air in the weeks ahead, these people added. The former vice president and his wife, Jill, are scheduled appear on ABC’s “The View” on Thursday.

Who knows if more TV appearances could help or hurt Biden. He’ll be hit with softball questions, so it’s unlikely he’ll lose his temper and call his interviewers fat dog-faced pony soldiers. Still, he pretty much sucked at the Democratic debates where he had plenty of airtime.

That's cool. Thought he had dropped out. — The Daily Upside (@TheDailyUpside) February 12, 2020

The assumption that more of the candidate = better for the candidate is not always accurate. https://t.co/idf1gFocwi — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 12, 2020

Are they sure this is a good thing? https://t.co/du4chFhYlB — Cathy Buffaloe (@cathybuffaloe) February 12, 2020

We’ve really enjoyed the Twitter videos from his campaign stops where he insults voters or advises them to vote for the other guy.

The View

lol yeah that wont be cringe — stevexv4😷 If you like CNN you like being fed lies (@stevexv41) February 12, 2020

I'm sure that'll be a grueling inquisition. — JDubF (@JDubF4) February 12, 2020

What are the odds he calls Megan McCain fat and challenges her to push-ups?

You lying dog faced pony soldier…. say that to joy behar and he will go up 10 points — learn computer stuff (@realbly1) February 12, 2020

Why are you so creepy with the kids and women? Asks Whoopi. — Paul (@paul_amoxin) February 12, 2020

Needs his wife there. — Big Ike (@BigIke1313) February 12, 2020

I think Joe needs to really embrace the saying, “Less is More”. Every time he talks it doesn’t seem to help him. — Jarred Knoetgen (@JKnoetgen) February 12, 2020

Not sure that’s going to help. — @BernieSanders is 🐐 🌹 (@bizzle_scott) February 12, 2020

Joe being interviewed on TV more often is an, interesting, strategy that could in no way backfire. https://t.co/glQRxxEym4 — Matthias Reynolds (@RealMReynolds) February 12, 2020

Considering he doesn’t know what state he’s in half the time, how’s he going to keep track of what show he’s on?

Can’t wait to see the screw ups. This will be hilarious. — Chris (@supralaps1517) February 12, 2020

Looking forward to all the blunders — Dirk (@RealDirkDeal) February 12, 2020

I got my meme machine ready. — Ramon Jones (@deladrone) February 12, 2020

Comedy Gold! — Chillix (@Chillix5) February 12, 2020

Related: