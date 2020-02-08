The KKK had announced that it was going to hold a rally in Portland February 8, but three hours before it was set to kick-off, it was canceled. That left a whole lot of “individuals wearing all black” and armed with baseball bats and pepper spray with a thirst for violence and nowhere to direct it — so why not the cops and journalists with cameras?

Some demonstrators are exhibiting aggressive behavior

towards individuals who are lawfully filming in the area. Some demonstrators

possess weapons, including bats and pepper spray. Criminal activity will not be

tolerated. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 8, 2020

Criminal activity will not be tolerated? Is there a new mayor in Portland, or is it still Ted Wheeler?

Some individuals wearing all black have been observed throwing projectiles and using pepper spray on others near Lownsdale Square. If you are a victim of a crime, call 9-1-1. PPB will arrest those identified as engaging in criminal acts. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 8, 2020

Hmm … wearing all black, exhibiting aggressive behavior, throwing projectiles, and pepper-spraying others, even though no one from the Klan actually showed up. Who could it be?

PPB Officers have made two arrests of subjects engaging in criminal activity. Some members of the crowd are throwing objects at the officers. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 8, 2020

What appears lit flares are being thrown into the roadway near Lownsdale Square. This is a crime. If anyone has information about the individual/s responsible for this criminal behavior, contact 9-1-1. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 8, 2020

Several subjects were observed actively defacing a monument within Chatman Square Park with what appears to be spray paint. PPB Officers arrested one of the subjects believed to be involved in the vandalism. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 8, 2020

The Portland antifa rally against the “KKK” is just another pretext to attack journalists. There are masked people with weapons in downtown hurling projectiles. https://t.co/8ezxdUZJz3 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 8, 2020

Did Andy Ngo just say Antifa rally?

Repeat after me: ANTIFA – they are not simply "some individuals wearing all black" – why do you allow @tedwheeler to make the police look so incompetent???? — SusanC (@Suzzeqcad) February 8, 2020

Some of us call those thugs antifa — Dan Larson (@DanielPLarson) February 8, 2020

I wonder who those in all black could be…we'll probably never know!! — Tom Thurman (@JTomThurman1) February 8, 2020

It's Antifa. Identify them. You know who they are. F'ing communists. — Difster 2020 (@OrangeManBadBad) February 8, 2020

“Some individuals wearing all black” . . hmmm . . I wonder who that could be . . You need to arrest your Marxist mayor who’s enabling them. Your trash city is starting to turn into something from Mad Max. — Imperium Americanum (@Strontium_9T) February 8, 2020

Your lack of description show you are complicit in antifa attacks on Portland citizens. The name of the terroist group running your city and attacking your citizens is rose city antifa. — Michael Wolfhelm (@OCLD1) February 8, 2020

@tedwheeler is a member or ANTIFA. He allows his city to be run by masked terrorists. Citizens protect yourself. — Will Adkins (@WillAdkins11) February 8, 2020

This is the type of violent behavior @tedwheeler and the supporters in city hall encourage in our city. They refuse to condemn Antifa and their petulant behavior — Harry Clawe ❌ (@Hooded_Claw) February 8, 2020

So just an excuse to play brown shirts or Sturmabteilung…we know who the real fascists are 😀 Brownshirts, in the German Nazi Party, a paramilitary organization whose methods of violent intimidation played a key role in Adolf Hitler's rise to power. — Kry SVT01 (@KrySVT01) February 8, 2020

I am sure they are assaulting journalists in a very egalitarian and totally not fascist sort of way. — Brian (@SaoriseNoBas) February 8, 2020

A videographer (also named Andy) was attacked by a mob of antifa militants in Portland. He had to sprint to the central @PortlandPolice precinct & shout for help. This is the exact same area I was beaten last June. pic.twitter.com/p277Ziy0w3 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 8, 2020

A large group has formed at corner pushing police off the street and back to the Justice Center Portland Police: Please stop throwing oranges at police officers Other things being thrown: Glass bottle, tennis balls, mud. Attention of group now directed towards police pic.twitter.com/Rvq8t9PCNv — Bobby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) February 8, 2020

As happened in December in Olympia, Wash., the KKK or neo-Nazis showing-up claim turned out to be a hoax. The antifa mob, disappointed that they had no one to fight, directed violence at journalists, law enforcement and property instead today in downtown Portland. pic.twitter.com/pv8exMa0m0 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 8, 2020

They couldn’t just turn around and go home to their parents’ basements; they had to chuck projectiles at the cops.

