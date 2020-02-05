We’re kind of tired of conspiracy theories considering the last three years, but it’s now Wednesday evening and the Iowa State Democrats are still turning in caucus results and admitted that there was a minor correction to the most recent batch distributed.

Nate Cohn is reporting on the Iowa caucuses for the New York Times and says it looks like some likely votes for Bernie Sanders might have been entered instead for … Deval Patrick and Tom Steyer?

The idea that either Deval Patrick of Tom Steyer got any votes at all is pretty much proof there’s an error.

Trending

What’s the chance we even have a winner by the end of the week?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Deval PatrickIowa CaucusesNate CohnPolk CountyTom Steyer