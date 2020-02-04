As Twitchy reported earlier, the Iowa Democratic Party told campaigns it planned to release the majority of the results by 4 p.m. Tuesday, and by majority, they meant only 62 percent. That’s really not enough to go on, but cable news has to fill that time somehow.

Breaking: Iowa Democratic Party has results now from 62 percent of precincts, chairman Troy Price says. Results are from all 99 counties, he says. But 38 percent still not done. pic.twitter.com/3azkBeYkY5 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 4, 2020

Here’s the poll that the Des Moines Register spiked compared to the results after 62 percent reporting:

The spiked Ann Selzer poll:

Sanders 22%

Warren 18%

Buttigieg 16%

Biden 13% Actual first alignment results (62% reporting):

Sanders 24%

Buttigieg 21%

Warren 19%

Biden 15% A little low on Buttigieg but for a caucus poll, that's *really* good. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 4, 2020

Iowa Democratic party releases 62% of the vote — delegates: Buttigeig – 26.9%

Sanders -25.1%

Warren – 18.3%

Biden 15.6% — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 4, 2020

Let me get this straight – With 62% of results in, Iowa is now reporting #BernieSanders won the first round vote & won the final round vote but is LOSING the delegate count?? Yeah, that sounds right. — Lee Camp [Redacted] (@LeeCamp) February 4, 2020

Iowa Democratic Party releases state delegate equivalents, with only 62% of precincts reporting: Buttigieg 26.9%

Sanders 25.1%

Warren 18.3%

Biden 15.6% pic.twitter.com/de1bErTpZu — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 4, 2020

POPULAR VOTE with 62% Sanders 28,220

Pete 27,030

Warren 22,254

Biden 14,176 — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 4, 2020

A split decision b/t Sanders & Buttigieg – as seems likely right now – is hardly "catastrophic" for Biden. Iowa's caucus electorate played into virtually all of Biden's weaknesses, and now there's a bigger spotlight on the chaos than him. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) February 4, 2020

18 unreported precincts are from Biden counties, 24 are from Klobuchar counties, and 25 are from tied counties. That leaves 342 left from Buttegieg leading counties. — Henry Olsen (@henryolsenEPPC) February 4, 2020

Media should use the number of actual votes, not the goofy delegate math that the precincts didn't even do right. Thus, feel the Bern pic.twitter.com/09qj4tjiYf — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 4, 2020

Good media ethics test whether they use the actual vote totals or bury them because Bernie is leading — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 4, 2020

Honestly? Getting 62% right is about all you can ask from centralized govt authorities… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 4, 2020

Hard to believe we put men on the moon. — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) February 4, 2020

watched 62% of star wars and things are looking great for the death star — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) February 4, 2020

It’s crazy that they’re setting narratives on 62% of results. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 4, 2020

Biden losing with 62% of the vote in by about 11,000 raw votes to the frontrunner in a state where he expended few resources isn't quite the stuff of which catastrophes are made. It's bad, but it's not close to the end of the line. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 4, 2020

With that said, my money's still on Bernie. The bad news is if I win, he takes it. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 4, 2020

Every Republican rn pic.twitter.com/bQebLbF5cU — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 4, 2020

I know Iowa was beyond fucked up. But this is the former Vice President of the United States. He has been in public life for nearly five decades. Finishing way behind the mayor of South Bend is really bad for Biden. https://t.co/wEIGiohG9y — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) February 4, 2020

I can't think of a more irresponsible thing for Democrats to do than to drop partial results of just 62% of precincts which show a result that no one was expecting. It's as if the DNC is just saying f#$% it, let's all watch our voters tear each other apart. #IowaCaucusDisaster — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 4, 2020

If Buttigieg ends up winning the Iowa caucuses (remember this is just 62% of votes so far), he will have not only been deprived of those vital 24 hours of victory coverage, but the DNC will have turned his victory into conspiracy theory fodder for other candidates' supporters. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 4, 2020

Dang, Biden in 4th place. This plus slippage in SC polls, getting the feeling he never actually wanted to run in the first place, as though he knew it would be an uphill battle against the socialist candidates that are polling better (since Trump took the moderates). — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 4, 2020

Biden is the only one who went DOWN with second choices. https://t.co/sFjSPLoTBF — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 4, 2020

Also key: Joe Biden LOST votes in between the rounds. That means he wasn't viable in many counties. This is an even bigger story, I think. #IowaCaucuses didn't have to damage Biden, but this might really weaken his electability argument. — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) February 4, 2020

Bernie Bros, have at it! They're stealing it from you, #CIAPete and #MayorCheat ought to trend forever, etc., etc. https://t.co/tgpbCDzulY — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 4, 2020

Well, at least this clear, definitive victory should put all the rumors to rest. https://t.co/OFYJ2tlNHF — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) February 4, 2020

What a mess.

