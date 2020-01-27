First, we’d say to take this with a big grain of salt. The New York Post reported on Sunday that the FBI is looking into whether Rep. Ilhan Omar married her brother.

However, last summer, The Post reported that President Trump had repeated the false claim that she’d done so.

So either the New York Post knows more than the FBI, or this is just an acknowledgment that FBI agents have had a meeting with sources claiming to have knowledge of the marriage.

The Washington Examiner picked up the story Monday:

John Gage reports:

FBI agents held an October meeting with a concerned party who gave the agency documents related to the Minnesota Democrat’s marriage to British citizen Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, Omar’s second husband, according to a New York Post report on Sunday. The meeting was first reported earlier this month by the Blaze. A source told the New York Post that the two FBI agents at the meeting agreed to give the documents they had received to the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They did not confirm they would be opening an investigation into Omar themselves. The lawmaker has been accused of marrying Elmi, who is alleged to be her brother, in 2009 so he could gain a green card or scholarship benefits.

So the FBI reportedly turned over what it had to the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which likely means nothing will be cleared up, ever. We don’t know who the concerned party is or what documents were handed over. “The three government agencies said they would not confirm the existence of any ongoing or potential investigation,” the Post reported.

Elizabeth Warren took a DNA test to prove her 1/1024th American Indian ancestry; maybe she can talk Ilhan Omar into doing one to put this whole thing to rest. Isn’t that what the Democrats keep saying about President Trump? If she didn’t marry her brother, wouldn’t she want to provide evidence that she didn’t?

