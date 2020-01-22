As Twitchy reported, the NRSC put out a video Tuesday just before the beginning of the Senate impeachment trial compiling clips of Democrats calling for President Trump’s impeachment since his election. They’ve given away the game plenty of times; in November, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Trump’s impeachment was so important because “this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”

We partly suspect that the reason the House so rushed the impeachment is that the Mueller report had blown up in their faces and they had to strike while the iron was hot on Ukraine (not their first choice, obviously), and they wanted to wrap things up before the American public lost interest. But once again Wednesday, Rep. Adam Schiff reminded the Senate that if Trump is “extorting” foreign nations for dirt on his most likely opponent in the general, there’s no way we can be sure Trump won’t do it again. In other words, he must be removed before he can conspire with Russia again.

We’ve heard that before.

Trending

So they also need to rush the impeachment process because Nov. 2020 is coming up fast and their candidates are garbage.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Adam Schiffballot boxDonald Trumpelection interferencefairly wonimpeachment trial