We watched this a few times and wonder if Joe Biden really does consider Beto O’Rourke a Latino or if O’Rourke just sort of slipped his mind while he answered the question and rushed to the pandering part. It’s understandable he’d completely forgotten about O’Rourke — the rest of us certainly have — and just kept rolling on the Latino theme, but that’s giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Just the thought that Robert Frances O’Rourke would have any part in a Biden administration — or even there being a Biden administration — is laughable, but it looks like Biden thought he’d humor the guy.

You watch and decide:

Trending

Why is Biden preemptively disqualifying Latinas from being in his cabinet? Why does Biden hate women?

That will be some must-see TV.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Benny JohnsonBeto O'RourkeJoe BidenJulián CastroLatino