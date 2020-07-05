Leading voice of the ant-Trump movement and the Captain Stubing of the good ship S.S. Bulwark, Bill Kristol has a plan at the ready for those who may be concerned about the left-wingers taking over the country.

In the most recent weeks we have seen leftists rising up and attacking all fashion of our national foundations — our history, culture, art, institutions, etc. For anyone fretting over what we are witnessing Mr. Kristol has the perfect solution to bringing an end to this upheaval. Just give in to the anarchists instead.

If you don’t want a “left-wing cultural revolution,” or want to minimize the illiberal and deleterious aspects of such a revolution, I think it’s pretty clear you should want Biden as president for the next four years, not a re-elected Trump. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 5, 2020

Makes perfect sense; the best way to dodge a violent takeover is to just turnover everything in a form of surrender — you know, just like Kristol and his Bulwark crew have done already.

To say he failed to sway the minds of concerned conservatives might be a touch more than accurate.

If you don't want a "left-wing cultural revolution" vote for the guy this mob wants elected President. This isn't a political statement, this is a hostage video. "Give them what they want and they promise they'll stop" — Wrongthink Radio (@wrongthinkradio) July 5, 2020

You got that backwards. Good effort, though — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) July 5, 2020

And reward the Dems for their vile behavior? After all, they’re the ones openly inciting all this. — Mark C, austere BBQ scholar 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) July 5, 2020

Hold up. Are you seriously suggesting that when someone puts a gun to America's head to destroy its found principles, your answer is to… Give in? pic.twitter.com/yHMtsD3yaR — Jack, Socially Distant Listener (@listener_t) July 5, 2020

That is precisely the message he is delivering.

Don't we have a rule to not negotiate with terrorists? 🤔 — (((c)))onservative (@_c_onservative) July 5, 2020

Maybe he needs to change his name from ”Krisol” to ”Chamberlin”.

"Give in to the mob" Kristol. Nice look Bill. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 5, 2020

STFU and get back to calling bingo on the Lido deck. pic.twitter.com/jq8FiMhkg3 — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 5, 2020

"Vote Biden to stop the Left" is some take, Bill — On Stranger Tides (@lone_rides) July 5, 2020

That's kind of like a spouse abuser saying, "Gee, honey, we used to get along before you got the police involved. Can't you see they're the ones driving us apart?" — Wild Bill (@Meleagar) July 5, 2020

Almost too true right there. But, this is the Kristol Crowd for you.

We only visit your timeline to laugh, Bill. 😂 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 5, 2020

Hashtag – #Accurate