It has been remarkable for the past few days, watching the media insist to its audience that the riots flaring up across the country are actually peaceful demonstrations. There have been outright examples of gaslighting, with an insistence of calm protests, all while mobs and burning buildings are in the camera frame, and even while a bottle was thrown during a live feed.

But something curious seems to have taken place — CNN, after days of insisting how tranquil and calm the protests truly are has changed its script. Thee network has actually been able to come forward and declare that violent riots were taking place. We have to ponder just what might have inspired this significant shift in its messaging.

The front of CNN Center in Atlanta was the scene of violent protests on Friday evening that resulted in damage to the front of the building and inside https://t.co/Uz5PsPdoND pic.twitter.com/TsIsu9LCbn — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2020

”Violent protests”, you say? That is a refreshingly sober assessment.

That’s called a riot, guys. — 🇺🇸 The🐰FOO 🇺🇸 (@PolitiBunny) May 30, 2020

Well yes Sam, you are correct. But this is CNN; let’s allow for baby-steps in the dawning process.

Is ok. CNN..don't be scared…they are just rioting..you know…is fine. You're not so alarmed when other businesses got looted and burn down. Well….see how it feels now. Is good for ratings….a little bit of 🔥 actually helps. — WassabyMB (@mbwassaby) May 30, 2020

Dana Loesch, exhibiting the empirical wisdom, had a helpful suggestion for the network.

Maybe you should host a townhall https://t.co/LHGXIsl7Gt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 30, 2020

That’s straight fire from her.

CNN HQ in Atlanta getting overrun by leftist protesters that they themselves whipped into a frenzy. Many are defacing and vandalizing the giant CNN logo outside the building. You're watching Dr. Frankenstein get destroyed by his own monster.#GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/i6EP0Tl8z5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 29, 2020

This is nothing but true. Before last night the network could not go far enough to make excuses for the violence.

Sarah Sidner is on #CNN calmly explaining why setting a

Wells Fargo Bank on fire, burning cars, and looting an ATM in #MinneapolisRiot are ways of expressing legitimate frustration. Andrew Cuomo is comparing these activities to Boston Tea Party. #madness — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) May 30, 2020

People sacrificed jobs, mental health, and a whole lot of other things because the message was nothing is more important than stopping the spread of the virus. Now the same people who demanded those sacrifices are silent as thousands of protestors gather in condensed areas. https://t.co/4ZuCDDxPMX — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 30, 2020

One thing of note however is a lack of condemnation, still. Which is rather stark once you consider that, just weeks ago, we were treated to shrieks of outrage over the gathering of protestors at the Michigan Capitol. Recall how demonized those protests had been, then note something significant — there were no reports of violence.

Pretty jarring footage, but one thing of note; no one in the press is declaring that the rioters ”stormed” the CNN building. Interesting, that.

Imagine what coverage would look like if these were right wingers surrounding CNN — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 30, 2020

If there was a singular MAGA hat in that violent mob outside CNN Center, that's all you'd see in the coverage… but there isn't. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 30, 2020

Even so, there are those attempting to pass the blame away. It is a desperate move to blame the riots on others.

They were waving the Mexican and Black Lives Matter flags from atop the CNN sign. https://t.co/BxDjxI4hD3 — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) May 30, 2020

Yea, about that…

JUST IN: #Atlanta protestors have begun vandalizing the #CNN sign, as some protestors have managed to get on top of the sign. #GeorgeFloydprotest https://t.co/McOhwPwtjr pic.twitter.com/OjifopB6Vw — CBS46 (@cbs46) May 29, 2020

Seems there are fans of the network who have learned the gaslighting methods of the talking heads. Maybe it is a contagious condition.