Turning Point USA’s Director of Urban Engagement, Candace Owens, has been known to upset liberals with her videos pointing out the hypocrisy of the Left. She has now triggered our delicate progressive pals by penning an open letter to illegal immigrants, warning them about the Dems’ agenda to use them as political pawns.

Dear illegals, We hear you’re marching over the border. Please let us know how best to transfer over the lies, manipulation, and government dependency that you have to look forward to.

The Democrats never met a victim they couldn’t exploit. Love,

Black America — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 3, 2018

Of course, both liberals and the black community were outraged by what she said.

How could someone point out something so blatantly obvious?!

Your views are not aligned with the majority of Black Americans. What makes you think you speak for Black America? — Cocoa Khaleesi (@erynme) April 3, 2018

What makes you think she doesn’t?

What would a unifying tweet sound like? Genuine question. Who are some of the leaders and what are some of the platforms that the majority of the black community can support? (my copy and paste question, applying it to several in this thread) — Skin Bag Becky (@SkinBag) April 3, 2018

Good question. Do you think this tweet was to gain unity? The black community can support any platform they want. — Cocoa Khaleesi (@erynme) April 3, 2018

Correction: anyone can support any agenda they choose. It’s not limited to just the black community. Candace is using her personal experiences as a black woman to share how the Democrats have used people in her community. Just because you don’t agree with the policies she supports doesn’t mean that she’s wrong about this issue.

Sorry to be confusing. The first question about a tweet was directed to someone else. That's why I added my explanation about copy & paste. But I think it kind of applies to your tweet as well. — Skin Bag Becky (@SkinBag) April 3, 2018

How are they "illegals" if they aren't even in the US yet? Candace is a fraud. Love,

The Rest Of America — DesertWolfPS (@DesertWolfPS) April 3, 2018

What a technicality.

Ummm… because they are coming here to enter illegally. Are all liberals this stupid or is it just you? — Shana Garland (@Fightnscarcrow) April 3, 2018

Eh…

Dear Candace We are already here & have been here for a long time. We had the fortune of coming here on our own free will unlike other minorities before us who didn’t have a choice.We love this country just as much as anyone.We work hard to make a better life for our families. — Illegal&Ivoted (@pirisbe) April 3, 2018

Wow.. U need help — Yaadi don (@don_yaadi) April 3, 2018

Why? Because she’s pointing out what is so blatantly true?

I must have missed the election in which you was voted voice of Black America or were you also appointed by Putin? — Jerome Robinson (@Yard4025) April 3, 2018

LOL. Liberals now resort to Putin anytime there’s something that triggers them. It’s utterly hilarious.

As a black woman and mother, this is a very disappointing tweet that only disparages and divides. I have a really hard time seeing what the purpose is. — Jhil (@MissJLH) April 3, 2018

You don’t have to say you’re a black woman and mother to disagree with Candace. She’s entitled to her opinion, just as you’re entitled to yours.

Speak 4yourself mam. Most African-Americans R not xenophobic, immigrant-bashing, nativist tools of the fringe right. Many of us remembr th Biblical injunction 'to be kind to the stranger & the alien, to not oppress the foreigner, as you were once foreigners in the land of Egypt.' — Edward Kibirige (@EdKibirige) April 3, 2018

Just because the Right believes in the rule of law does not mean that we’re xenophobic. It means we have laws in place and believe they should be enforced adequately (gee, what a crazy concept!)

Ummm.. Problem!! You don't speak for me! You should really change that.. I have my own voice. Thank you — kendra (@kwest2600) April 3, 2018

Don't ever for one second believe that you and others like you have the integrity to speak for Black America. We are not you,you are not us. You speak for,Omarosa,Ben Carson,Paris Dennard,Stacy Dash,so called pastor Darrell Scott.Youre invitations to the BBQ are revoked. — Jihan Saino (@JihanSaino) April 3, 2018

It’s sad that liberals claim to be “opening” and “welcoming.” That’s true…but only to other Democrats.

She speaks for all Americans, including those living in the democrat plantation and exploiting victimhood status. It’s not whiteys fault anymore. You have to look at your culture as the problem. It’s not racism. — Lenny (@lenkirch) April 3, 2018

Lenny is onto something.

Girl you don’t speak for us — Highyella2 (@bradfordnet29) April 3, 2018

Candace I really hate to break it to you but you don’t represent black America. All you do is keep talking about the negatives in the black community but never highlighting the positive. You’re just a darker version of Tomi Lahren but without the twitter and YouTube followers. — Darven Norris (@DarvenNorris) April 3, 2018

Candace is able to speak from experience. She uses her voice to show what’s WRONG with Democratic agenda, not to promote it. Get on her level, Darven.

Dear Illegals, Please overlook the fact that Candace Owens is exploiting your situation for her own personal agenda. Sincerely, Everyone Else#hypocrite — Bunny Slick (@Bunny_Slick) April 3, 2018

What personal gain?

Thank God you don't represent Black America!! You are #FAKENEWS — Drumpf (@DDrumpf16) April 3, 2018

Leave me out of this! As a matter of fact, black America has voted you out! Bye Felicia! — Kelly Green (@brandcoachkelly) April 3, 2018

…we must have missed that election.