Well-known actress and gun control proponent Alyssa Milano decided to become a keyboard warrior by saying NRA and NRAYV would be considered a terrorist organization if they were run by minorities.

If @NRA or @NRATv were run by brown or black people, it would be labeled a terrorist organization with hate propaganda programming that incites violence. https://t.co/xnSyKXP8yk — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 3, 2018

She had just one problem: most people saw right through her divisive ways and called her out on her racist plug for gun control.

Wow, that sounded racist. Why do you leftys always put color labels on people? We're all human beings no matter what flavor you are.

Putting color labels on people is racist. — America First (@toni_corbin) April 3, 2018

What’s the easiest way to divide people? By race.

It’s virtue signaling… that’s what they do. They try to show us how enlightened and virtuous they are. 🙄 — TruthWarrior🐘 (@truthwarrior324) April 3, 2018

They don't label BLM a terrorist organisation & they killed 5 Dallas Cops😳 — David MAGA #TrumpNeedsOurSupport🇺🇸 (@DBHnBuckhead2) April 3, 2018

Things that make you go “hmm.”

Oh, hey! Look! Alyssa Milano likes guns…but only when it suits her purpose.

Alyssa were u dropped on ur head as a child? I am truly just trying to understand how u got so stupid. — Chris Scott (@ChrisSc50883880) April 3, 2018

Trying to understand this level of stupidity will get you NOWHERE verrrrryyy quickly.

You’d be surprised to know that not everyone belonging to the #NRA is white and male. Women are the fastest growing group of new members and we’re a force to be reckoned with. 🇺🇸 👩🏻👵🏻🧒🏼 pic.twitter.com/h72HtT6XAu — Deplorable Ann 🇺🇸 (@AnniemharrisAnn) April 4, 2018

Milano must not have known that statistic otherwise she might have put a cork in it for once.

Just another who has no clue why amendments were put in shhh.. I'll whisper you a clue.. it's not to protect our government. — Paul V. Curtis russiandeploraPaul (@CorruptPolitic1) April 4, 2018

Why are liberals so quick to protect the government over their fellow Americans?

Uh, the NRA has black members of its Board of Directors, you racist ignoramus. — The Third Federalist (@3rdFederalist) April 3, 2018

Allen West And Karl Malone just to name a couple. Carl Rowan (now deceased) was also on the board.

Hate to break it but NRA oldest civil rights organization that help arm blacks when liberated after civil war to protect one self! #DefendTheSecond — Kristine Giannini (@JEBHR) April 3, 2018

Please, for the love of all things large and small, spay and neuter your liberals… — Jason (@jhmorris467) April 4, 2018

Ohhh! This should be a new bumper sticker!

Black or Brown people that sounds pretty racist. Do you always separate people by race? — Motavis Jones (@FutureSkully) April 4, 2018

If the NRA were run by black or brown people, you wouldn’t be attacking them. — Chris Balfer (@cbalfer) April 4, 2018

TRUTH.

Seeing as how the @youtube shooter was female by your logic, all women are terrorists. Which would then make you a terrorist. So there you have it, Alyssa Milano is a terrorist. — Max Spence 🗽🇺🇸 (@themaxspence) April 4, 2018

Sounds like quite the plan.

Pay your taxes Surrender your armed guards And open your home to refugees while you're at it — 🇺🇸ErasingBarry🖌 (@k_ovfefe) April 3, 2018

And the best tweet of the Milano trolling session goes to…