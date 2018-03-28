Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) seems to be one of the most hypocritical members of Congress. She says things like “we have to protect our babies” but then she’ll take money from Planned Parenthood (as if that’s not ironic in itself).

Harris shared a letter she received from a 12-year-old who wants the senator to advocate for stricter gun control laws.

Although the letter seriously looks fake — just look at the Democratic talking points and rhetoric in the letter — Harris wasted no time using it as a means of advocating for gun control. After all, no one wants to see more mass shootings, especially in America’s schools.

But conservatives were quick to remind Ms. Harris that gun control policies don’t work.

California politicians are great at telling people what they need. They’re elitists who think they know better than the average person.

Bombings are illegal. They still happen. Drunk driving is illegal. It still happens. Murder is illegal and people still do it.

You see a theme here?

BUT … the BEST reminders of all are from those who basically told Harris to put her money where her mouth is. Being pro-choice and anti-gun don’t go hand-in-hand, especially if you claim to value innocent human life.

Apparently it’s OK to slaughter the unborn in a doctor’s office. Right, Kamala?

Or maybe Kamala missed the memo: Chicago and Baltimore have some of the strongest gun control laws in the nation and yet they’re some of the areas with the most crime.

As if legislators need MORE proof that gun control simply does not work.

The problem with common sense is it’s not so common.

