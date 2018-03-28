Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) seems to be one of the most hypocritical members of Congress. She says things like “we have to protect our babies” but then she’ll take money from Planned Parenthood (as if that’s not ironic in itself).

Harris shared a letter she received from a 12-year-old who wants the senator to advocate for stricter gun control laws.

From a letter I got last week: "I’m just twelve years old, but I know how to use my voice. I saw what happened in Parkland, I saw what happened in Las Vegas, I saw what happened in San Bernardino, I saw what happened in Orlando. I know it will happen again." pic.twitter.com/iMQFyd3QUx — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) March 28, 2018

Although the letter seriously looks fake — just look at the Democratic talking points and rhetoric in the letter — Harris wasted no time using it as a means of advocating for gun control. After all, no one wants to see more mass shootings, especially in America’s schools.

"How many more times does it have to? How many more people have to die? Thoughts and prayers won’t stop it, laws and actions will." — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) March 28, 2018

But conservatives were quick to remind Ms. Harris that gun control policies don’t work.

Kamala, California needs more Gun laws like it needs Brown's 77+ Billion dollar train tht will never reach LA, I want to tunnel under the Santa Susana nd San Gabriel moutians, r democrats just nuts, remember the earthquake tht brought down parts of the 405 ? — Ginny Ling (@LingGinny) March 28, 2018

California politicians are great at telling people what they need. They’re elitists who think they know better than the average person.

Bombings are illegal but we just saw them happen in Austin, Texas. — iethinker (@iethinker) March 28, 2018

Bombings are illegal. They still happen. Drunk driving is illegal. It still happens. Murder is illegal and people still do it.

You see a theme here?

"How many times must the cannon bally fly before they are forever banned?

The answer my friend is blowin' in the wind !!!" As pertinent today as when Dylan wrote it!! — vince conforti (@vcon4t) March 28, 2018

BUT … the BEST reminders of all are from those who basically told Harris to put her money where her mouth is. Being pro-choice and anti-gun don’t go hand-in-hand, especially if you claim to value innocent human life.

Apparently it’s OK to slaughter the unborn in a doctor’s office. Right, Kamala?

What laws? You were CA A.G., how did your progressive gun laws work out? All you did was raise crime rates and release criminals. 😳 pic.twitter.com/VPxNnIuerS — Hawgin-50 (@hawgin_50) March 28, 2018

Or maybe Kamala missed the memo: Chicago and Baltimore have some of the strongest gun control laws in the nation and yet they’re some of the areas with the most crime.

As if legislators need MORE proof that gun control simply does not work.

It's going to continue until you and people like you can get to the simple, logical conclusion that guns don't kill people, people kill people. Because that's where discussion on how to solve the problem starts. — Pro Zombie Union (@ProZombieUnion) March 28, 2018

The problem with common sense is it’s not so common.