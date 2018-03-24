Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Alex Wind took the stage in Washington, D.C. during the March For Our Lives rally to make a statement. The oddest part though? He seriously thinks the NRA wants to arm everyone…including Mickey Mouse.

"If teachers start packing heat, are they going to arm our pastors, ministers and rabbis? … Are they going to arm the person wearing the Mickey Mouse costume at Disney? This is what the NRA wants, and we will not stand for it!" – Parkland student Alex Wind at #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/L2klUu6YP2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 24, 2018

No, Alex, the NRA is NOT trying to arm anyone. The NRA is simply protecting a person’s right to carry if they wish to do so. See how that works? Choice. No one is forcing anyone to be a gun owner.

At least people saw right through Wind’s nonsense statement.

Thats a dumb statement — BBC LOUIS (@blackbull2005) March 24, 2018

Jesus the amount of stupidity in this speech is astonishing — Ginger (@missamerica2017) March 24, 2018

Who do you think is protecting you right now at you speak? Hundreds of armed officers… — Michael Miller (@mikemillerdrums) March 24, 2018

^^^ TRUTH.

The numbers of cops that are out today because of the marches is probably extremely high. But would these protestors want unarmed cops protecting them?

Crystal ball says probably not.

Lol. This kid is as lost as the rest of them lol. — Will (@BnBrillis) March 24, 2018

Sadly, yes.

The place where I worship in South Orange County CA hires full time armed ex-Israeli military. And I can tell you it has nothing to do with the #NRA. Nice try though. — KerriAnn (@KerriAnnPainter) March 24, 2018

BAM.

An armed society is a polite and free society. — Paul H Jossey (@PaulHJossey) March 24, 2018

Because there’s respect, which our country has lost.

Who is "they"?? Some Boogeyman that will shove guns into the hands of people who are scared of them.

Jeeez. You act like people will be armed against their will instead of willingly, out of skill and desire to protect. pic.twitter.com/XVv5LDIuV8 — C-Shellن 🍀 (@Isla_78) March 24, 2018

EXACTLY.

No one is being forced to be a gun owner. No one is being forced to carry a gun on their person. People have the CHOICE to own a firearm if they want to do so. Know why? Because it’s their Constitutional right to do so.

Hate to break it to you but they're protected by the 2nd Amendment also and have every right to protect themselves also — Angela (@Trumpgirl007) March 24, 2018

Including the man in the Mickey costume.

You can SAY anything today. That is your right. It is ALSO an OPINION. You are being used and you don’t even know it. Liberals are drinking this up today and guess what – Tomorrow, like with the Women’s March, you’ll feel better but NOTHING is going to change. — CMS (@SCtrainer1) March 24, 2018

Sad reality.

This just gave me goosebumps !!!!❤️👍👋👋👋👋👋these kids have passion and Integrity… the WH and US Government should take note !!!!#ImpeachTrumpNowASAP — Tammy Meadows (@TammyMe30796525) March 24, 2018

It SHOULD give you goosebumps. What he said is STUPID.

So proud of these kids and their clear understanding and leadership on these issues. Wish my generation had made it happen….but hope for the future is huge now.👏✊💯 — BuffaloBillsFan2u (@CRose2u) March 24, 2018

If these kids had a clear understanding of how these things work they would meet with politicians on both sides of the aisle, like Kyle Kashuv.