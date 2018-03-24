Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Alex Wind took the stage in Washington, D.C. during the March For Our Lives rally to make a statement. The oddest part though? He seriously thinks the NRA wants to arm everyone…including Mickey Mouse.

No, Alex, the NRA is NOT trying to arm anyone. The NRA is simply protecting a person’s right to carry if they wish to do so. See how that works? Choice. No one is forcing anyone to be a gun owner.

At least people saw right through Wind’s nonsense statement.

The numbers of cops that are out today because of the marches is probably extremely high. But would these protestors want unarmed cops protecting them?

Crystal ball says probably not.

Because there’s respect, which our country has lost.

No one is being forced to be a gun owner. No one is being forced to carry a gun on their person. People have the CHOICE to own a firearm if they want to do so. Know why? Because it’s their Constitutional right to do so.

Including the man in the Mickey costume.

If these kids had a clear understanding of how these things work they would meet with politicians on both sides of the aisle, like Kyle Kashuv.

