According to Miami Herald reporter David Ovalle, a Broward County judge has ordered the release of video footage that shows Deputy Scot Peterson’s actions (or lack thereof) that took place during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

BREAKING: A Broward judge has ordered the public release of video clips showing the outside of Parkland school shooting, footage that shows Deputy Scot Peterson not going inside to confront shooter Nikolas Cruz — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) March 12, 2018

Video wouldn't be released until, at least, Thursday. That gives state or schools time to appeal, if they want, and for students' faces to be redacted. Judge ruled the interest to the public outweighed potential harm to outdoor security cameras https://t.co/F3Lc9eA0gw — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) March 12, 2018

Judge also ruled state didn't prove how release of four clips would harm investigation into Nikolas Cruz, who is already jailed awaiting trial for first-degree murder. — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) March 12, 2018

This is a breaking news story. As more information comes in, this post will be updated.