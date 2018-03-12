According to Miami Herald reporter David Ovalle, a Broward County judge has ordered the release of video footage that shows Deputy Scot Peterson’s actions (or lack thereof) that took place during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Trending

This is a breaking news story. As more information comes in, this post will be updated.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: broward county sheriffMarjory Stoneman Douglas High Schoolparkland school shootingScot PetersonSheriff Scott Israel