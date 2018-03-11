Allie Stuckey, better known as the Conservative Millennial, explained why Capitalism and the free market are far superior to Socialism. Her thought process is SPOT ON and is the very reason America is the greatest nation in the world. It’s the very reason why people want to make a life here.

1 reason full-on socialism fails is because it negates humans' inherent desire for ownership. Shared means of production (socialism)=no private property= no ownership. W/o ownership, there is no motivation for innovation or efficiency. That's why socialism=mediocrity=misery — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 10, 2018

Socialists ignore that people possess an inherent drive for their own piece of the pie- to have something that’s truly theirs & to do something that actually matters, contributes & provides. Capitalism, though imperfect, is the only economic system that recognizes & rewards this. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 10, 2018

Free enterprise has lifted more people out of poverty, mediocrity & misery than socialism ever has or will– because, unlike socialism, it taps into the tenacity of the human spirit rather than subdues it. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 10, 2018

Every American, whether they admit it or not, knows this. We enjoy the best technology, entertainment and quality of life in the world because of capitalism. capitalism=competition=innovation=our choice of quality goods & services. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 10, 2018

Also, to those who say “socialism has nothing to do with government control, the people own the means of production!” 😑 Who do you think ensures that happens? Us, out of the kindness of our hearts? No- the GOVERNMENT. Socialism is impossible w/o a powerful central govt. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 10, 2018

And, my favorite, to those who say “socialism is compassionate.” There is nothing compassionate about an over reaching government forcing its people into mediocrity. This negates free-willed charity & generosity altogether. People do not become kinder when they’re forced to share — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 10, 2018

While capitalism isn’t perfect, it is the only system that encourages freedom, innovation & generosity. Socialism seeks to render those things useless through absolute government control. Never ends well. Just ask Venezuela how they like using leaves for toilet paper. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 10, 2018

I can't believe that in 2018 people still have to explain why socialism doesn't work — Kevin Robinson (@krobinson_3232) March 10, 2018

It’s because we have Americans who don’t realize just how lucky we are to live in a nation with freedom. They’re too busy looking for greatness elsewhere that they don’t appreciate what they have right here in America.

Socialism fails simply on the fact of equality. One class of citizen out weighs the majority. Entrepreneurship doesn’t exist in a socialist world nor does championing personal growth. What incentives does one have to pursue his or her dreams…if we only live to serve the state? — William Nunlist III (@nunlist_william) March 11, 2018

I know this will fall on deaf ears to progressives, but we were created with the right of ownership. It is written in two of the 10 Commandments. Thou shalt not covet. Thou shalt no steal. The law of Moses goes in to describe property rights rather thoroughly. — Michael (@michaelnp1701) March 10, 2018

Never forget that Socialists claim "Capitalism is immoral" as their justification for their best idea: stealing from people via taxation and subsequently wasting the ill-gotten gains via bureaucracy. Much worse, moralistically speaking. — Nick (@OrangeJello23) March 11, 2018

