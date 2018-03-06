Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Kyle Kashuv finds himself on opposite sides of his classmates on the gun control debate. Even after witnessing what happened at his school, the student isn’t advocating for gun control laws like his counterparts are.

Kashuv went on The Story with Martha MacCallum to talk about what he thinks needs to take place to ensure kids are safe at school.

Stoneman Douglas High School student Kyle Kashuv: “We have to focus first on what we can achieve, and that is bipartisan change. That is mental health restrictions and deeper background checks.” #TheStory pic.twitter.com/qa3kYqJArW — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 7, 2018

People quickly applauded his decision to stand up against such a controversial issue, especially when a handful of his classmates have become the poster children for gun control.

