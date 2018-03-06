National Rifle Association Spokeswoman Dana Loesch appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show to discuss her new ad, “Your time is running out.”

During the segment, Loesch brought up a very valid point: the government failed to protect a number of communities who fell victim to mass shootings. Wanting to disarm people and rely on the government to protect them is stupid when they can’t even do it now.

.@DLoesch: "Here we're looking at multiple systemic failures coming from the government that failed to protect us. All the while, we have these individuals telling us, 'Well, you can trust the government to protect you.'" #Tucker pic.twitter.com/4iSE1CLZBb — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 7, 2018

Of course, gun control advocates were upset by what she had to say. Maybe it’s because what she said made too much sense?

NRA tears!! — oufenix (D) (@oufenix) March 7, 2018

No one is crying, darlin’.

Lots of these countries have legal guns. They don’t have the nra writing safety regs. See any difference? pic.twitter.com/PBRJchBT8W — Bernie Wins (@berniewins2016) March 7, 2018

“You get an at-15 and you get an ar15—everybody gets an Ar-15.. #feelsafenow — thechirpy1 (@Debdicker) March 7, 2018

That’s not what any legal, law-abiding gun owner is saying. You just sound idiotic.

Dana’s employers also hire the government not to protect us. We see how it works. — Bernie Wins (@berniewins2016) March 7, 2018

That makes NO sense.

We’re all about thoughts and prayers. Keep ’em comin’.

How clever.

children who survived last months mass shooting are getting death threats from NRA supporters, disgusting people — Jenny Maz (@jennymaz1) March 7, 2018

At least some pro-gun people stood up to shut these idiots down.

To never be INFRINGED,,, who doesn’t UNDER STAND IT??? F**king UNDER STAND NEVER!!!! — Deril Shaw (@derilchrissy) March 7, 2018

The “infringed” part.

Federal government has grown way beyond its Constitutional purpose & power. So large & corrupt it has become it has failed to help or protect the veterans. What it has been protecting is MASSIVE CORRUPTION ON A FED AND STATE LEVEL. Do not hope in "officials" to be there for you! — Jeff Conservative (@56_Jeff) March 7, 2018

The smaller the government, the better off we all are.

Self protection is the best protection. .. — mahendra sason (@MahendraSason) March 7, 2018

Because there is no other kind of protection.

I protected American Freedom for over 32 years Let me tell you this, the government CAN NOT protect every citizen from every evil that exists in the world You as an individual must be fully prepared to protect yourself and your family from harm when the wolf comes to your door — Randy Arrington, PhD (@KeroseneCowboy) March 7, 2018

There you have it, from the horse’s mouth.