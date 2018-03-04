RedState Contributor Sarah Rumpf decided to explain why she’s part of the #NeverTrump movement. During her explanation, she criticized those who are “Trumplicans,” or hardcore Trump supporters.

I'm as #NeverTrump as anyone, & if I can write articles acknowledging when the WH has done something right, or defend them against unfair liberal/media smears, then the anti-Never Trumpers should be able to admit some of us are actually driven by conservative principles. /1 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) March 4, 2018

But they can't — or, more likely, don't want to — do that. One of the more annoying aspects of this new Trumplicanism is watching the right adopt tactics of the left and pretend there is nobility and morality in stooping to that level. /2 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) March 4, 2018

Saul Alinsky has a new generation of acolytes in the Trumplicans who attack the Never Trumpers and Trump-skeptical. It's too much work to defend Trump on the merits, so they wave around Gorsuch's judicial robes like a triumphant banner and attempt to belittle and demonize us. /3 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) March 4, 2018

Are there Never Trumpers who seem to have changed their tune from a few years ago & sound more like liberals? Sure. But it's far from all of us. I've been VERY consistent, and as a overly prolific tweeter and writer, I've got the receipts. There's a written record. /4 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) March 4, 2018

You can go back & see I haven't changed my positions on issues, & I certainly haven't flip-flopped on something just because Trump likes or doesn't like it, as some have. My conservatism pre-dates his political activity & has deep roots based on my own research & experiences. /5 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) March 4, 2018

The reasons I was #NeverTrump from Day 1 of his campaign still remain. But just like I can approve of a Congressman's votes here & there but still not vote to re-elect him, I can be happy about Gorsuch, Willett, etc. & not vote for Trump in 2020. /6 https://t.co/l53vfYu4xZ — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) March 4, 2018

This hasn't been an easy road to take but I will not waver. Trump was not worthy of my vote in 2016 and will not get it in 2020. It's not because I'm liberal or "selling out" (being Never Trump is a far less lucrative path to take — precludes virtually all GOP jobs, for one). /7 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) March 4, 2018

I don't need anyone to agree w/me, & I lost hope long ago of convincing these Trumplicans who found a sudden enthusiasm to show allegiance to Trump after he won — power corrupts, y'all — but don't expect me to listen to you lie about me & my motivations & just accept it. /8 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) March 4, 2018

If you want to pretend everything's fine, if you want to ignore the massive WH turnover, trade wars he keeps threatening, frequent comments showing an ignorance or disrespect for constitutional principles, go ahead. But don't claim conservatives have no right to object. /9 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) March 4, 2018

Fin. 10/10 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) March 4, 2018

Rumpf received applause from her fellow Never Trumpers, including Sen. Ted Cruz’s former Research Director.

Thoughtful and well written by @rumpfshaker. Read the entire thread: https://t.co/j3AvC1RPoq — Chris Wilson (@WilsonWPA) March 4, 2018

This is who #NeverTrump is. And it’s why I am a part of it. And it’s why I will vote for someone else in #Election2020. https://t.co/t8tCGt0A85 — Charles Bellows (@CTBellows) March 4, 2018

I love people who can think for themselves. It's why I follow you … — keri scaggs (@keriscaggs) March 4, 2018

One of the most maddening things about the Branch Trumpidian influence in conservatism is how our conservative women were treated. How was I supposed to convince my daughter of the value of conservatism if it considered her garbage for not falling in line? — Charles Bellows (@CTBellows) March 4, 2018

No clue who you are, but you just got on my top ten of favorite ppl outside of family. 👏👏👏 — itsmejustme (@PFsMom) March 4, 2018

The message from Trump World = abusing & harassing women is ok if you are rich, powerful, or have a skill to offer them. Trump ("grab 'em by the 🐱!"), Moore (used gov't position to intimidate/chase girls), Porter (credible abuse allegations covered up to keep him at WH) etc. https://t.co/CmQQlwGW6s — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) March 4, 2018

And then there were those who disagreed with her.

You're simply a moron that condones wasting your vote over your own #NeverTrump-er righteous indignation. You're no better than a liberal democrat. You may as well change parties. — Callahan (@MagnumJedi) March 4, 2018

#BraveTwitterWarrior w/barely 50 followers who's too chicken to use a real name or photo. No way you're anywhere near as handsome or talented as Eastwood. This tweet mocking you is the most significant thing that'll happen to you on Twitter. Welcome to the mute button club! Bye! https://t.co/ATZ0uqQHp5 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) March 4, 2018

As long as you pretend Bill Kristol or his puppet McMuffin are "right wing" and aren't constantly campaigning for Democrats in order to defend Establishment interests, you won't convince us of your good intentions. — Urbanski (@KasimirUrbanski) March 4, 2018

Sarah Rumpf is no liberal sympathizer. What the hell are you smoking? 😂 — Caleb Martin 🎼🎹🎺🎶 (@WhatCalebThinks) March 4, 2018

If she can't explain or denounce Establishment-Left Collaborators like Bill Kristol, McMuffin, Frum, Navarro, etc, then she doesn't get to ask that we just believe she's on the Right's side. — Urbanski (@KasimirUrbanski) March 4, 2018

Same thing a lot of Trumplicans seem to be. Uncomfortable with our refusal to bend the knee so they toss insults our way. I'm a stubborn critter, though, and that kind of tactic never works with me. https://t.co/4WLZlRokN8 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) March 4, 2018

