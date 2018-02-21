Twitter seems to be launching an attack on conservatives…again. This time, conservative accounts are losing followers and retweets.

Conservatives are fighting back with the #TwitterLockout hashtag.

Twitter is currently purging the followers on conservative accounts only. I just lost 3000 followers in one minute. Check out the trending hashtag to confirm that it is ONLY conservative accounts that are being affected.

Holding for an explanation…#twitterlockout — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 21, 2018

Supposedly Twitter is purging Russian bots.

#TwitterLockOut

I lost over 3,000 followers.

What the hell is going on here? — Philip Schuyler (@FiveRights) February 21, 2018

Twitter, MAGA patriots, conservative Americans, & us on the right wing are the most dedicated people on earth. You will not win this war. You may try to silence our voices, but take it from me, will just get louder.#MAGA #TwitterLockOut — Mike (@mike_Zollo) February 21, 2018

They won’t shut anyone on the right up. Not now, not ever.

So, this #TwitterLockOut is going to give me motivation to follow EVERYONE who is #MAGA. Before today, I only followed those whose tweets I read or those from #Pittsburgh. Twitter allows lots of crap from the left. — Deplorable ShoeLady (@ShoeLady8) February 21, 2018

Let us know how many people you end up following!

If you lost followers during the #TwitterLockOut just comment on this post and we can all follow each other back. This is a great opportunity. It's actually a great opportunity to make new friends. If you make your own post like this, I will retweet it too. Just tag me. — Neesiepoo (@MiningDenise) February 21, 2018

That’s a positive spin to things.

#TwitterLockout demonstrates that @Jack has done more to push back against Russian digital interference than the US government run by Donald Trump — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 21, 2018

*slow claps in confusion*

It's interesting to see all the white supremacists on twitter upset over the #TwitterLockOut because some of the bots and fake accounts that "follow" them are being deleted — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) February 21, 2018

Of course, Liberals enjoyed watching this go down.

Trumpers try to understand; the followers you are losing tonight are not real people. They were bots and @Twitter decided enough was enough. You aren’t being censored. You are being awakened to the FACT that you were engaging with hostile foreign agents! #TwitterLockOut pic.twitter.com/zK7RSlm8Rg — Corey Reynolds (@coreyreynoldsLA) February 21, 2018

If these were Russian bots, what makes you assume that Twitter users interacted with them? For all you know, they simply followed an account.

If you're looking for a good time, look no further: New York's hottest club #TwitterLockOut has everything. Faux social media victimization, frenzied paranoia, wishful martyrdom, and falling follower count panic. pic.twitter.com/LY1J2bYodJ — Orphaned Apparel (@orphanedapparel) February 21, 2018

You clearly need something better to do with your time.

Not many people know this, but if you smash your microwave, then you will become immune to the #TwitterLockout. Don't tell Trump supporters. — William LeGate (@williamlegate) February 21, 2018

You really couldn’t come up with something better?

I want to offer my thoughts and payers to the millions of Russian bots who lost their lives last night, and the millions of GOP votes that just went up in smoke. #TwitterLockOut — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 21, 2018

Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.

LOL Twitter (finally) purged a ton of bots and wingnuts are freaking out using #TwitterLockout — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 21, 2018

You do realize there are wingnuts on BOTH sides of the aisle, right?

I don't seem to have lost any followers under #TwitterLockout, of course, I'm one of the architects of The Plan so you wouldn't expect me to — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 21, 2018

You’re so clever, Oliver. Oh. So. Clever.

That’s not creepy at all.

Enjoying watching the MAGA crowd reenact “The Leftovers.” #TwitterLockOut — Natalie Finn (@natfinnonE) February 21, 2018

You work in Hollywood and THIS is what you enjoy? Shouldn’t you be stalking the Kardashians or something?

In light of the whiny little snowflakes complaining about the #TwitterLockout, I’m going to leave this here. 😉 pic.twitter.com/WKKzXGIHG8 — кαу ιи тнє υѕα ♥ (@tngsmama) February 21, 2018

The MAGA train started the “liberal tears” saying. It’s too late to try and use it, Snowflake. A for effort though.

Conservatives: Has your Twitter account been impacted? Do you think the followers that were lost were Russian bots?