A petition on the White House website was started on Friday to call on the President to give a JROTC Cadet who died in the Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School shooting a full honors military burial.

Cadet Peter Wang, 15, did everything in his power to help other students make it out of the mass shooting alive. Wong and other JROTC members hid between 60 and 70 students under Kevlar blankets.

Now, people want to honor his memory by giving him the credit he deserves.

Here’s what the petition says:

Peter Wang, 15, was one of the students killed in Florida this past week. He was a Jrotc Cadet who was last seen, in uniform, holding doors open and thus allowing other students, teachers, and staff to flee to safety. Wang was killed in the process. His selfless and heroic actions have led to the survival of dozens in the area. Wang died a hero, and deserves to be treated as such, and deserves a full honors military burial.

People flocked to other parts of the internet to spread the word.

That’s a snippet from a Reddit post asking for Military members to show up to Wong’s funeral in full uniform as a way of paying tribute to the young man.

Their courageous acts will NEVER be forgotten.

His name will be the name we talk about for years to come when we talk about this horrible tragedy.

He would have been a great soldier.

