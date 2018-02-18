A petition on the White House website was started on Friday to call on the President to give a JROTC Cadet who died in the Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School shooting a full honors military burial.

Cadet Peter Wang, 15, did everything in his power to help other students make it out of the mass shooting alive. Wong and other JROTC members hid between 60 and 70 students under Kevlar blankets.

Now, people want to honor his memory by giving him the credit he deserves.

Here’s what the petition says:

Peter Wang, 15, was one of the students killed in Florida this past week. He was a Jrotc Cadet who was last seen, in uniform, holding doors open and thus allowing other students, teachers, and staff to flee to safety. Wang was killed in the process. His selfless and heroic actions have led to the survival of dozens in the area. Wang died a hero, and deserves to be treated as such, and deserves a full honors military burial.

People flocked to other parts of the internet to spread the word.

Peter Wang was killed in the Stoneman Douglas attack. According to other students, he was holding a door so others could get to safety & died still wearing his JROTC uniform. His friends started this petition for him receive a Full Honors Military Burial. https://t.co/Y0TRTfV7Gi pic.twitter.com/L1aK84rvdj — Ian Margol Local 10 (@IanMargol) February 18, 2018

A White House petition is calling for Peter Wang — a JROTC cadet who died helping students escape during the #StonemanShooting — to be buried with full military honors: https://t.co/qEPxADrPmg? pic.twitter.com/rfdmNsvcqV — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) February 18, 2018

JROTC freshman Peter Wang may not have actually served in the U.S. armed forces, but that's not stopping the members of r/military from arranging a uniformed presence at his funeral https://t.co/vtEaGuool4 pic.twitter.com/SVNZ1sUpuN — Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) February 17, 2018

That’s a snippet from a Reddit post asking for Military members to show up to Wong’s funeral in full uniform as a way of paying tribute to the young man.

He deserves nothing less. In fact, he has earned a 21-gun salute. Brave boy. — C.C.Hawthorne (@colleenglover06) February 17, 2018

Marine Veteran here. If there family sees this I want them to know I would have been honored to serve with this brave young man! He showed leadership and true valor! He should be given a full military funeral. God bless and Semper Fidelis! — Daniel Coleman (@Daniel_usmc2001) February 18, 2018

I’m crying. This young man brought honor to himself, his family, and the JROTC. — Wandering (@Unicorn36902) February 17, 2018

Rest in Pease young hero. Peter Wang Your Extraordinary Valor just made me cry. In your short 15 years you showed more heart than those who govern a whole country. Your parents and your school should be very proud to have known such a brave young man. Prayers to family & friends — Pauli Pesto (@PauliPesto) February 17, 2018

The names of Peter Wang, Aaron Feis and others who stood their ground in the face of evil to save others are the names to remember when the subject of Parkland comes up. They are selfless Leaders to be emulated. The name of their murderer will parish in the dustheap of time. — OnTheCorner (@MapleAndElm) February 17, 2018

His name was #PeterWang and he was 15 years old. Let’s make his name the one we remember from yesterday’s tragedy. https://t.co/Y0IJBMIUlo — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 16, 2018

He was a hero. I hope all the victims are remembered. I know this precious child’s training helped him save lives. RIP, young man 🙏🏻 — Florence Nightingale (@FlorenceNjr) February 18, 2018

