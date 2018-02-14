On Thursday, the Pico Rivera, California City Council held a meeting to consider firing Gregory Salcido, the teacher who was recorded going on an anti-Military rant.

Mayor Gustavo Camacho called Salcido’s rant “bullying, arrogant and aggressive behavior,” the Associated Press reported.

Salcido defended his comments in front of angry residents.

“My goal as it relates to my students is to get them to do everything to get to college,” Salcido said. “I wanted to challenge them to reach their academic potential.”

The mayor and three council members voted to urge Salcido to resign. Salcido voted against the motion and one abstained from voting.

Military members put their lives on the line. The last thing they need is someone in a public office degrading them and their service.

Bye bye, Salcido!

Trending

He probably hasn’t made a public appearance because he knows he screwed up.

Talk about ANOTHER slap in the face to our men and women in uniform. DISGUSTING.

GOOD. He SHOULD have to listen to them.

He’s not sorry about what he said. He’s sorry he got caught.

Or he’s just an educated person who thinks he knows everything.

There are somethings liberals can agree with conservatives on. This is one of those things.

Which is another disgrace to this great country.

Makes you wonder what his family thinks about this.

 

Give him a rifle and leave him to his own devices. That’ll shut him up REAL quick.

That’s DEFINITELY an understatement.

People change and it’s not always for the better.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-militaryGregory SalcidoPico Rivera