The National Rifle Association (NRA) has a powerful new ad that takes aim at the mainstream media.

The best part? Grant Stinchfield didn’t say a PEEP during the ad and liberals are already triggered.

And when Grant shared the video, he had a hater.

What lies are you referring to?

Come to the dark side, Roland. The truth will set you free.

Correction: The NRA promotes the Second Amendment, which can be found in the United State’s Bill of Rights. ISIS, on the other hand, promotes the beheading of people. You can’t exactly equate the two.

If pushing to protect our Constitutional rights is considered a “hateful and violent agenda” then you seriously need to go back to high school government.

They’re encouraging people to stand up for their God-given rights. How is that divisive?

There’s something wrong with us because we’re tired of the mainstream media spewing lies? Got it.

It’s so funny that liberals are getting their panties in a bunch over Stinchfield smashing the television. You DO realize that it’s a metaphor, right?

HAHAHAHA.

You’re so triggered. The First and Second Amendments go hand-in-hand, you know. You can’t protect the First without the Second.

Talk about a troll fail.

When the mainstream media is continually coming after the Second Amendment, it’s not being paranoid. It’s acknowledging they’re against you. Period.

Just because he smashed a TV for a commercial doesn’t mean he’s going to do the same thing to his kids. But then again, that’s the liberal mentality equating the two.

Says someone with the name “Bangkok” on Twitter. Yeah. Okay.

A socialist who likes guns? That’s an interesting combination.

HAHAHA. Don’t you just LOVE when liberals try using the “snowflake” term? Doesn’t work when you’re wearing your p*ssyhats and crying over Trump being president.

