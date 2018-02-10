Earlier this morning President Donald Trump tweeted about sexual assault allegations, which was clearly in reference to White House Speech Writer David Sorensen stepping down.

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill posed an interesting question for President Trump:

Remember when you promised to sue all of these women for lying after the election because you were "falsely accused"? We are all still anxiously waiting…#PussyGrabberInChief #DoDueProcess https://t.co/l3AYWeziOU — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 10, 2018

Love watching you call him out. #keepitup — Artifice (@artificeheart) February 10, 2018

It's fun to see Luke Skywalker own another wannabe 'emperor ' — SpockDiddly #FBPE (@wesrutter) February 10, 2018

It's too hilarious when Trump tries to play the role of moral compass. — amy_moss_ (@amy_moss_) February 10, 2018

He’s playing, as always, the role of victim. Every minute of everyday — Freud the Very Nearly Stable Genius (@MsfreudMzfreud) February 10, 2018

Like most of his tweets the idiot makes little sense. One HAS TO accuse for a PROCESS to start. The process then decides innocence or guilt AFTER accusation. He seems to want no accusations, so those no accusations can be looked at and go through due process. What?! — Nicole (@nicamsterdam) February 10, 2018

MARK FOR PRESIDENT! — Delirium (@kxoxoay) February 10, 2018

I thought I’d seen it all. My life is now complete. Mark Hamill just tweeted #PussyGrabberInChief — Jack Piazza (@jrox26) February 10, 2018

And there's no recovery for anyone physically, sexually or emotionally abused. Man, woman, child. Their lives are never the same again. I guess you don't care about that as much as you do your cronies @realDonaldTrump because you NEVER stand for them. I guess we all know why. — Kari (@kirahfaye) February 10, 2018

Remember when actors act instead of lecturing people on what to believe. I am all for differing opinions but I despise political bias. — ? (@MalacathBarathe) February 10, 2018

