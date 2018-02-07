Some of the funniest stories come from local news outlets who are trying to do their due diligence. This is one of those stories.
And one that doesn’t need explaining.
Uh……. https://t.co/zrQ58ZWRjH
— Josh Mankiewicz (@JoshMankiewicz) February 8, 2018
My, there’s a striking resemblance between their eyes.
Looks just like him!
— Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) February 8, 2018
They do have the same jaw structure.
— Tiffany Robertson (@wolves_mom) February 8, 2018
We all had that reaction.
Now, that's what I call, " impressionism " ! 🤭
— Walter Paul Nino (@Roar_oftheTiger) February 8, 2018
You’re so punny.
Who drew that, a 3rd grader ?
— Lynnie Monroe-Lewis (@lynnie2626) February 8, 2018
Maybe the police sketch artist was out for the day and they had to call the local elementary school?
Found him! pic.twitter.com/S6vmKZ2uuW
— Shelby Mustang (@shelbymustang) February 8, 2018
THERE HE IS!
Uncanny craftsmanship.
— Malcolm Marks (@BluProductions) February 8, 2018
Definitely.
Is this better pic.twitter.com/Zm8EWeshzQ
— Danny Grace (@Dgrace75) February 8, 2018
He could definitely be a possibility as well.
Sketch kinda looks like dagwood lol pic.twitter.com/ZYdq96vjWR
— Twinkle Little (@Twinkle88) February 8, 2018
Hmm.