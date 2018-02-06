During a speech in Pennsylvania, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) made a DUMB remark about Americans’ views of the Second Amendment. According to Schiff, the reason gun rights were such a hot topic issue during the 2016 election is because of the Russians.

Yes, you read that right.

Schiff believes the Russians were posting on social media, pretending to be pro-gun advocates. As if liking guns is such a BAD thing.

They also trumpeted the Second Amendment. Apparently, the Russians are very big fans of our Second Amendment. They don’t particularly want a Second Amendment of their own, but they’re really glad that we have one. The Russians would be thrilled if we were doing nothing but killing each other every day, and sadly we are.

Here’s the clip:

To make things even more interesting, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson pointed out how stupid Schiff’s logic is (assuming he even has any).

.@TuckerCarlson on @RepAdamSchiff appearing on Russian cable channel RT America: "The leaders of the witch hunt are witches." #Tucker pic.twitter.com/hVICC57OMf — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 7, 2018

Tucker, you’re onto something.

Why would the Russians want to promote our Constitution and Bill of Rights? It goes against everything they stand for. Guess this is the best explanation that Schiff can come up with outside of accepting the reality that the majority of Americans are PRO-GUN.

.@TuckerCarlson: "Here you have two prominent members of Congress voluntarily appearing on a foreign propaganda outlet in order to undermine confidence in America's core institutions." #Tucker pic.twitter.com/E5VQAivi3m — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 7, 2018

But, things get better.

If Schiff believes “media outlets” like RT are propaganda outlets, why the hell is he making appearances on the network?

Adam Schiffforbrains is about to have a Humpty Dumpty great fall! I can’t wait to watch it happen! — Diane Stuffer (@DianeStuffer) February 7, 2018

Wouldn’t that be quite the sight to see?

Mr. Bill TO THE RESCUE!

That’s quite the outfit. Is it considered “work attire” or “club attire?”

Tucker’s stance was SO AWESOME it doesn’t even need words to describe it. A simple mic drop will suffice.

Schiff getting some his own medicine or I should say poison. — [email protected] (@Nasreenp) February 7, 2018

Wonder if he’s loving the taste of freedom.

It is time to stop expectating the liberal side to tell any truth. You are spinning your wheels. So cut them out, move forward with the Conservative message and keep reporting the truth. It is an unstoppable train. They will succumb to thier own lies. @TuckerCarlson — PolicyDoc (@shawn33mari3) February 7, 2018

If we don’t call liberals out for their stupid actions and comments then they think it’s okay to keep spewing this kind of stupidity.

Tucker, Thank you for being a beacon of freedom and a true patriot. You are standing tall with so many of us as you search out the truth. Phony politicians like Schiff must be run out of govt if America is too remain the bastion of freedom. — Ca Gingrich (@campgrow) February 7, 2018

Idiots like Schiff will continue to run Washington on our “behalf” if we don’t call them out for being stupid. It’s all part of our quest for the truth.

Tucker on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 tonight! — MINA LOVES MARDI GRAS (@Mina001) February 7, 2018

*sings in Alicia Keys voice* This boy is on FIREEEEEE.

Tucker exposed the hypocrite Shiff—Russian collusion—BOOM🥊🥊🥊 — Harris (@harris_lusn) February 7, 2018

As Schiff’s buddy Barack Obama would do:

This is GOLD!!!!! Tucker is KING! Yes, Yes, Yes. This is really fantastic. Hold them to their own standards. Eat it @RepAdamSchiff you Russian SPY!!!! Article 3

Section 3

Q — WhodatQ (@QWhodat) February 7, 2018

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Article 3, Section 3 of the United States Constitution:

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the Testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.

And they try to say us conservatives are evil.

HA!