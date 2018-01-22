Former California Republican Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is taking aim at President Donald Trump’s desire to drill along the coast. According to Schwarzenegger, Trump needs to back away from the Golden State.

Don’t touch California. If you want to drill, do it off Mar-a-Lago. Or better yet, look to the future, follow CA’s lead & go green and we can all breathe easier. The US’s largest economy is nearly 50% renewable. #ProtectThePacific https://t.co/oRIrmRfbDM — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 22, 2018

Arnold was never a hardcore conservative but it’s looking like he’s gone even further left. And he wants to make sure Trump won’t come near his former state.

Our fishing, tourism, and recreation industries employ hundreds of thousands of great people. Our coasts are an economic gold mine. Do not put them at risk. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 22, 2018

What makes you think that those will suddenly cease to exist if drilling occurs?

Sorry Arnold, you don't speak for native Californians. Oil or Nuclear, CA needs energy to sustain the population. — SS (@DRKNE55) January 22, 2018

But, but, but…don’t you know the fracking is bad?!

No more drilling and hurting the mother earth!! 😡 #ProtectThePacific #RenewableEnergy — Jani Soini (@osmosisjones80) January 22, 2018

What liberal hypocrisy. Apparently it’s okay to drill in other oceans but not the Pacific? At least be all in or all out.

Arnie, so much for physicality mirroring inner strength and integrity! It’s so sad to see you towing the Liberal Democrat line. Embarrassing end to a great career. — Hayes Meister (@hayes_meister) January 22, 2018

Eh…hasn’t he always towted that line?

Doesn’t CA use most of the resources in question? — Dave Richardson (@daver12209) January 22, 2018

It is a shocker to Californians that they may need to carry their own weight. They’re not used to that.

Great. You just dared him, Governor Arnold. — εκλεκτικός (@BoutrosTO) January 22, 2018

You know Trump’s response is something like this:

Pennsylvania gets $5 billion every year from fracking. California can do with some extra revenue. — Turbo848 (@Turbo848) January 22, 2018

Especially since they want to keep all of the illegal aliens that flood their borders.

So where does CA get the other 50% of their energy? Not in my backyard? — Michael Buffington (@MBuffington) January 22, 2018

Schwarzenegger how many cars do you have? how many hummers? Go green you say, you burn more emission gasses in a day, then I do in a year. And those private jets don't help, fly like the rest of us — Joe Z (@JoeZ56590020) January 23, 2018

OH SNAP!

Looks like the Terminator just got terminated. HAHAHA.

That’s not a very charitable statement. 🤔 — Cecilia Norris (@CeciliaNorris9) January 22, 2018

He’s only charitable when it’s our money, not his.

You're kidding right! When did you switch from actor to comedian? O right, when you ran for office and became gov of the hell hole that is Cali. Open your mansions and let all your illegals in. Lead by example if you want change! But you won't so shush and go back to Austria. — Nikki (@FangBanger23) January 23, 2018

He wants us to be the charitable ones. After all, that’s what Hollywood elites do. They talk us normal folks up and want us to pay the consequences so they can live a life of luxury.

You tell that orange piece of shit to stay off our coastline!! — I to the O (@OyrikNYC) January 22, 2018

Schwarzenegger isn’t even governor so how does that work?