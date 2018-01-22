Like most of us, Dan Bongino is tired of DREAMers coming before American citizens. He’s putting his foot down and calling it what it is.

Enough about “the Dreamers.” Americans are the Dreamers & DACA recipients are people in our country illegally. Those are the facts, let’s stop with the focus-group-tested language and talking points and start speaking the truth. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 23, 2018

Thank you, Mr. Bongino! You’re saying what the rest of us have been thinking.

Those who come into our country illegally are breaking the law. Why is that fact so easily removed when we talk about illegal immigration and DREAMers?

That’s one way of looking at it.

Dems cant handle facts or knowledge, let alone the truth! pic.twitter.com/ziEWQ4AAR7 — Deplorable Dave Matthews Jr (@DeplorableDMB) January 23, 2018

That’s why they rely so heavily on emotions…because they can’t talk logic.

Not sure where these stats came from, but if they’re true, that’s astonishingly sad.

No DACA! If it starts they won’t stop legalizing illegals. — Lora Basham (@BCCLora) January 23, 2018

That’s the problem with amnesty. Once you start, it’s hard to stop.

Seems to be the case.

Can we get this turned into a book ASAP? Pretty please.

Good point, all this dreamer bull as if Americans do not also dream that their life could also be better. The Vets who defended our freedom dream of better than they have. People here legally dreaming of better. — ItsATwitcher (@ItsATwitcher) January 23, 2018

It doesn’t matter what country you come from. We all want a better life, not just for ourselves but for our children as well. That’s not an American vs. non-American mentality. That’s a human mentality.

There are Americans in this country who deserve the protection, as well as attention, that these illegal aliens are being offered. — Garrett Mann (@TheGarrettMann) January 23, 2018

Let’s start with our veterans who have been failed by the VA.

Spot on Don! Now we must strike while the iron is hot! No more negotiations #BuildTheWallNow #Stopchainmigration #stopvisalottery and any and all work or tourists visas limited in time with min 5 year prison term for overstayers — Major Mark (@8milereb) January 23, 2018

There’s a solution. And Democrats would NEVER agree to it.

Exactly when they poll they ask do you support "Dreamers" some may think "Hey I'm a dreamer so yea why not?" This is a deception tactic by DNC, CNN, & MSNBC. I personally say no to DACA aka Democrats Against Children of America. — Bartholomew (@Barthol42795910) January 23, 2018

That’s definitely plausible.

I would be delighted if I never ever heard the word DACA or Dreamer again. Also the phrase “through no fault of their own.” — dcg (@djcgohogs) January 23, 2018

Hey look! You know the Democrats’ talking points.

That’s when you know they’ve been reciting the same thing for far too long.