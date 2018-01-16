Former Fox News hosts Greta Van Susteren and Eric Bolling found that their Twitter accounts were hacked by Turkish hackers who were focused on communicating with President Donald Trump.

It appears that pro Turkish President hackers have taken over Greta Van Susteren's Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/aLOSljf0yQ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 16, 2018

Creepy.

2. Looks like they’ve hacked into Eric Bolling’s Twitter account as well. pic.twitter.com/0Whua9jUkI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 16, 2018

Except none of us know what they’re saying. Google and Bing Translate aren’t exactly helpful either.

3. The connection Greta and Eric Bolling have in this case is they're both followed by @realDonaldTrump – the hackers are now sending direct messages to President Trump from Greta's account. pic.twitter.com/P5jPS1MPus — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 17, 2018

That’s one way to get to the President of the United States.

Both Greta Van Susteren and Eric Bolling have been hacked Screengrabs for posterity pic.twitter.com/H17JfFff7m — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 16, 2018

Both had Turkish videos that were eerily similar to ISIS videos.

Apparently the hackers wanted Trump’s attention.

And they want to send a clear message to America.

The hackers went so far as to screencap Bolling’s DMs to prove that they were in his account.

If you look closely though, the Twitter handle is @ericbollingTR, where Bolling’s actual Twitter handle is @ericbolling.

Greta seems to have noticed what took place and got things handled with Twitter.

As many of you know, my twitter account was hacked…I think I have now handled the problem. What a waste of 3 hours to handle…but thank you @Twitter for helping me — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 17, 2018

She’s gone through and changed back some of her settings, like her background picture and bio. There are still some tweets from the hackers though.