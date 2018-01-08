On Monday night, President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at the national football championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

NOW: President Trump takes the field before the national football championship in Atlanta, Georgia. https://t.co/ZkmLDtqbZ5 pic.twitter.com/Us89lzbuQ1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 9, 2018

It has been reported that Trump wanted to take part in the pre-game ceremonies.

Pres. Trump takes the field for the National Anthem ahead of tonight's college football championship game. https://t.co/JGVhB5xp1A pic.twitter.com/k4lFtrwXzI — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2018

The President takes the field at the #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/qD75OCEOLv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2018

President Trump also had a special guest.

Alveda King, niece of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. walks behind President Trump as he arrives in Atlanta Ga. @realDonaldTrump signed a bill creating a national historic park for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. aboard AF1 after landing. pic.twitter.com/kghLPlh3an — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) January 8, 2018

Trump’s appearance sparked mix reaction.

@realDonaldTrump fuck you don't ruin football games by showing your ugly lizard face #CFBPlayoff — gingerfuckface (@egalitariangirl) January 9, 2018

Lizard? That’s a new one.

Why in the world is Trump on the field #CFBPlayoff politics has no place here!! — Davina Coker (@dgcoker) January 9, 2018

But didn’t the NFL start it by kneeling?

Watching Donald Trump half heartedly and incorrectly mouth the national anthem was sooooooo disrespectful to our flag and military. #CFBPlayoff — Jason Kay (stable genius) (@Dr_Kay81) January 9, 2018

Are you positive he was wrong?

On his own, my son just stood up and stayed silent for the entire National Anthem 🇺🇸 before the @CFBPlayoff Nat’l Championship. I’m speechless. I couldn’t be more proud right now. (Ignore the mess. We live with an 18-month old.) pic.twitter.com/9gfwaemETj — Ben Katko (@WSAVBenK) January 9, 2018

This is how you do it, folks.