President Donald Trump had one campaign promise he has remained adamant about: building a wall along the Southern border.

Saturday afternoon, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) decided to make a comment about the wall that supposedly ‘no one wants.’

I'm not sure why President Trump wants to shut down the government over an $18 billion wall that no one wants, isn't needed and Mexico won't pay for. What the American people want, overwhelmingly, is to provide legal protection and a path toward citizenship for 800,000 Dreamers. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 6, 2018

What he wasn’t expecting, however, was the number of people who disagreed with him.

I want the wall, I don't want the dreamers — Sassy Gay Republican (@sassygayrepub) January 6, 2018

There’s at least one person for your count, Bernie.

I want a wall and I don't agree with amnesty for those folks.Americans been taking it on the chin for too long Senator and "WE" are tired of being taking advantage of.Time to send a message loud and clear.Come here the right way the way our great grandparents and grandparents did — Bowser (@Bowser19622) January 6, 2018

There’s another one, Mr. Sanders.

“I frankly do not believe that we should be bringing in significant numbers of unskilled to workers to compete with kids,” Sanders on why he voted against immigration reform with a pathway to citizenship #ForTheRecord — David D'Ag (fss) (@jackjonesbabe) January 6, 2018

Don’t you just hate it when your own words are used against you?

I didn’t vote for Trump but this is why you are irrelevant Bernie: ‘…no one wants…’? It was one of the platforms that got him ELECTED so YES, people WANT it… but just not the people you care to listen to. — Ken Karnes (@KenKarnes) January 6, 2018

TRUE. Building the wall was one of Trump’s biggest — if not the biggest — platforms that he ran on.

You obviously don't know the American people — Jim Maga (@Jim31935844) January 6, 2018

Which is why he didn’t win the Democratic nomination, let alone the general election.

Yeah why spend money on something that helps stabilize #wages and #workforce #s, but instead spend more money on foreigners whose parents broke the law. What about the legal #immigrants in line? #IllegalImmigration hurts legal immigrants and minorities the most #buildthatwall — LocalHero (@LocalHero14) January 6, 2018

Aren’t Democrats the ones who want to “even the playing field?” How is this fair to those who are trying to come here legally?

Bernie, you're simply wanting 800,000 additional liberal voters. — Paul James (@PJames15) January 6, 2018

Feeling the burn yet, Bernie?

He’s made his points clear enough for a 5th grader to understand – and you are still not comprehending? — Bud Higgins (@HigginsBud) January 6, 2018

Is it that he can’t comprehend or he refuses to accept the fact?

Wrong Senator. Many of us DO want a wall. We want border security. We want immigrants to respect our laws and come here LEGALLY. We want law-abiding citizens protected and we want criminals prosecuted. As the people’s representative, you should want the same! — Anonymous (@Anonymity5150) January 6, 2018

Because if they broke one law, who’s to say that they’ll follow the rest of the laws?

"No One" it was one of the reasons he was elected. I guess all his voters are no body in your communist eyes. — Yeah☃️baby🕊yeah (@Anny_LittleCute) January 6, 2018

Apparently Trump voters are “no one” if they don’t agree with Bernie and his crew.

Talk about yourself. If the american people did not want the wall or wanted more illegal aliens as you claim, they would have not voted Trump and Republican majority. — samir (@samir_mashghoul) January 6, 2018

Might want to second guess your ideology, Senator. Clearly it’s not working out so well for you.

He's pandering to the three people left in his base. — Wallis Weaver (@wallisweaver) January 6, 2018

Hillary, Obama, and…?

Bernie, go back to your multi-million-dollar mansion. Which I am sure it has multi-thousand-dollars security system (maybe even paid by us). I am tired of #Socialist #Liberals #Elitist who think they can think for the rest. We the People voted for Mr. @POTUS to #BuildThatWall — Antonio THE Deplorable Latino (@Carbuccia) January 6, 2018

After all, who better to champion the poor than a rich person?