President Donald Trump had one campaign promise he has remained adamant about: building a wall along the Southern border.

Saturday afternoon, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) decided to make a comment about the wall that supposedly ‘no one wants.’

What he wasn’t expecting, however, was the number of people who disagreed with him.

There’s at least one person for your count, Bernie.

There’s another one, Mr. Sanders.

Don’t you just hate it when your own words are used against you?

TRUE. Building the wall was one of Trump’s biggest — if not the biggest — platforms that he ran on.

Which is why he didn’t win the Democratic nomination, let alone the general election.

Aren’t Democrats the ones who want to “even the playing field?” How is this fair to those who are trying to come here legally?

Feeling the burn yet, Bernie?

Is it that he can’t comprehend or he refuses to accept the fact?

Because if they broke one law, who’s to say that they’ll follow the rest of the laws?

Apparently Trump voters are “no one” if they don’t agree with Bernie and his crew.

Might want to second guess your ideology, Senator. Clearly it’s not working out so well for you.

Hillary, Obama, and…?

After all, who better to champion the poor than a rich person?

