The shooting in Northern California is nothing shy of amazing. In fact, gun control advocates find themselves in a bit of a blunder. They want to use this shooting to call for stricter gun control laws yet the shooter was prohibited from having firearms.

Naturally, whenever their narrative is contradicted, they point their fingers and instant blame the National Rifle Association.

JUST IN: California shooter's wife has been found dead, "concealed under the floorboards" in his home, officials say https://t.co/F4VuAG90XX pic.twitter.com/V7X05ibx4U — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2017

So @DLoesch, this is the result of your BS ads. Shooting shootings shootings. Good job! — Anita (@AnitaM86) November 15, 2017

Somehow Dana Loesch’s NRA ad is to blame?

Would you stand by such a short-sighted comment if you learned this deranged killer had never heard of @DLoesch or does facing TRUTH ruin your real agenda? — WD Walters (@11MPltLdr) November 15, 2017

And when someone tried pointing out facts, another idiot stepped in.

It trickles down. It's not directly from @DLoesch. It's from her insanely loyal following that projects that "god, guns, glory" narrative that she preaches. — john (@freewebcamporn) November 15, 2017

This guy was NRA — Hedge (@Hedge_76) November 15, 2017

Why are anti-gunners SO quick to assume anyone with a gun MUST be a member of the NRA?

You are stating fact…or did you read that in you comics mag? — WD Walters (@11MPltLdr) November 16, 2017

Facts? What are those?

It's obvious, pal. Look at the facts: he loves guns, he's white, he's male, he's violent – those are prerequisites to be in the NRA. — Hedge (@Hedge_76) November 16, 2017

And they say reverse racism doesn’t exist. HA.

I guess you have a copy of his NRA membership card? Didn't think so. Get lost Batboy! You bore me. — WD Walters (@11MPltLdr) November 16, 2017

If you got the evidence, fork it over.

It's time to ban guns. Are you white, by chance? If so, it's time for me and my #gunsense pals to swing by your house. — Hedge (@Hedge_76) November 16, 2017

How convenient. You want to take away people’s guns. But let me guess. You call it “common sense gun laws.”

Earlier in the day, however, Dana reminded the public of one thing: the shooter was prohibited from possessing guns.

As if any of us were really surprised.

Are you telling me there are criminals out there who will find illegal ways to get guns, because I, for one, find that shocking — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) November 15, 2017

Wait, you mean a criminal did something illegal? Gasp! pic.twitter.com/GkVAr1Scey — Heather Wooden (@heather_wooden) November 15, 2017

But the winner of today’s tolls goes to….