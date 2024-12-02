Donna Brazile Tries Playing the 'But TRUMP' Card Defending Biden Pardoning Hunter and...
J.K. Rowling Refuses to Back Down and Reveals Details Regarding Threats Made Against Her Online

ArtistAngie  |  11:20 AM on December 02, 2024
Trans Radical Activists have been trying to smear J.K. Rowling for years. They have tried everything they know to cancel her and make her shut up but they can not do it. She keeps fighting and her creation of 'the wizarding world' with Harry Potter is a phenomenon they can not get out of people's hearts. We love that she never takes a seat. She keeps fighting and she has the money and the platform to do it.

A New York Times piece tried to water down the abuse Rowling has received since speaking out in defense of single-sex spaces required for women and girls and Rowling once again spoke up and went into more detail about the threats and abuse she has taken for her stance.

She left no stone unturned. GOOD FOR HER. The Left loves to revise history once something is done and if they see the tide is turning in a direction that may not be best for them. They want to pretend the TRAs (Trans Radical Activists) are just disagreeing with outspoken critics like Rowling.

The thing the Left is not able to grasp is most people like Rowling have never wanted anyone to abuse or mistreat trans people. They have never called for violence or harm against trans people. They have gone out of their way to say they want them to be who they are, dress as they please, and love who they want. The only thing they have stood against is the movement to allow biological men into safe spaces like shelters, locker rooms, bathrooms, and women's prisons as well as prevent biological males from competing against biological women in sports. Protecting biological women is the focus not hurting trans people. This however has not been allowed and now the Left is trying to pretend it is simply a disagreement and that the TRAs never tried to destroy people's lives, get them fired, SAWT them, threaten violence against them, or anything of the sort. They just disagreed politely.

Many had stories to tell just like Rowling.

She has stood up for many, not just for herself.

BOTH. Always choose both.

Just a small disagreement ... *eye roll*

YUP! Most of us have great compassion for the trans community. Compassion does not mean we ignore the dangers of allowing biological men into safe spaces for women and forcing women to compete against men in sports.

Rowling has stood up to so many people who claimed to be her friends or supported her before her stance on this issue. Hollywood LOVED her and then they turned their back on her. So many of the actors and actresses from her beloved Harry Potter films have ended up giving sideways remarks about her and she still never backed down. Thank you J.K. Rowling for refusing to back down. Thank you for using your voice over and over regardless of the threats to your life and even your family's life. Many of us do not have the same reach or platform and we thank you.

'There are all kinds of courage, It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends.' ~ Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore

Tags: ACTIVISM ACTIVISTS J.K. ROWLING PROTEST PROTESTERS THREAT

