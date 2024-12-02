J.K. Rowling Refuses to Back Down and Reveals Details Regarding Threats Made Against Her Online

Trans Radical Activists have been trying to smear J.K. Rowling for years. They have tried everything they know to cancel her and make her shut up but they can not do it. She keeps fighting and her creation of 'the wizarding world' with Harry Potter is a phenomenon they can not get out of people's hearts. We love that she never takes a seat. She keeps fighting and she has the money and the platform to do it.

A New York Times piece tried to water down the abuse Rowling has received since speaking out in defense of single-sex spaces required for women and girls and Rowling once again spoke up and went into more detail about the threats and abuse she has taken for her stance.

The rewriting of history begins.



Opponents of gender ideology haven't merely 'endured unsparing criticism'. I haven't simply been told I 'betrayed real feminism' or received a few book-burning videos.



I've been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence. A trans… pic.twitter.com/aiGv2yHDCO — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 2, 2024

She left no stone unturned. GOOD FOR HER. The Left loves to revise history once something is done and if they see the tide is turning in a direction that may not be best for them. They want to pretend the TRAs (Trans Radical Activists) are just disagreeing with outspoken critics like Rowling.

The thing the Left is not able to grasp is most people like Rowling have never wanted anyone to abuse or mistreat trans people. They have never called for violence or harm against trans people. They have gone out of their way to say they want them to be who they are, dress as they please, and love who they want. The only thing they have stood against is the movement to allow biological men into safe spaces like shelters, locker rooms, bathrooms, and women's prisons as well as prevent biological males from competing against biological women in sports. Protecting biological women is the focus not hurting trans people. This however has not been allowed and now the Left is trying to pretend it is simply a disagreement and that the TRAs never tried to destroy people's lives, get them fired, SAWT them, threaten violence against them, or anything of the sort. They just disagreed politely.

Many had stories to tell just like Rowling.

I will never forget how you came to our defense at @ReduxxMag after we were targeted for abuse, and death threats, sent by a trans-identified male who brutally assaulted and murdered a 13-year-old girl.



Thank you, Jo. 🙏https://t.co/VtvbXV13lm pic.twitter.com/a44rBUD42M — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) December 2, 2024

She has stood up for many, not just for herself.

Do we think this is the 11th rule of misogyny or the 3rd? — Elaine Miller, Venus Envy (@GussieGrips) December 2, 2024

There's no reason it can't be both. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 2, 2024

BOTH. Always choose both.

I curated just a TINY sampling of the threats they posted publicly to you here! It’s inexcusable for anyone to minimize the violence of the Trans Rights Activists 😡 https://t.co/A5ldGZO90i — MaryCate Delvey (@marycatedelvey) December 2, 2024

Just a small disagreement ... *eye roll*

The fact that this has not only been allowed but cheered on and ignored is beyond shameful — Jeri Lynn Simpson (@DreamerJeri) December 2, 2024

YUP! Most of us have great compassion for the trans community. Compassion does not mean we ignore the dangers of allowing biological men into safe spaces for women and forcing women to compete against men in sports.

We don't love @jk_rowling enough for risking her own well being to use her platform to push back against this absolute madness.

Many in her position with her wealth would rather hide in their luxuries and watch the world burn.

Thank you for your voice 🧡 — ⚡BitBuyer313⚡ (@BitBuyer313) December 2, 2024

Rowling has stood up to so many people who claimed to be her friends or supported her before her stance on this issue. Hollywood LOVED her and then they turned their back on her. So many of the actors and actresses from her beloved Harry Potter films have ended up giving sideways remarks about her and she still never backed down. Thank you J.K. Rowling for refusing to back down. Thank you for using your voice over and over regardless of the threats to your life and even your family's life. Many of us do not have the same reach or platform and we thank you.