George Takei Asks If He Is Being Throttled on X and the Responses Are GOLD

Twitchy readers know that we have been having a BLAST with all of the liberals melting down and leaving X since the election, but some of them have stayed on X as well as moving to Bluesky, and one of them is George Takei. You all are familiar with him because he shows up on Twitchy fairly often for his Leftist ignorance, but if you are not aware, he is best known for his role as Sulu in the Star Trek franchise.

He posted on X to see if he was being throttled, which is not as unhinged as some people who have been sad about the election but the responses to his simple question were hilarious and we felt we would be doing you wrong if we did not give you the chance to point and laugh with us.

Not sure if Elon is throttling me so I’m posting both this post and the same post on the other platform as an experiment. Let me know if you see this! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 25, 2024

Here are some of our favorites:

Unfortunately, I do. I don’t even follow you. — Sylvia (@Sylvia723191201) November 25, 2024

I see you but wish I didn’t https://t.co/NAbeWA2A1f — JoNathan (@idrick) November 26, 2024

Elon, please go back to throttling George. If you weren't, this could be your chance. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) November 25, 2024

We are just joking. We love for people to have free speech even if it is dumb speech. The speech we disagree with is actually some of the most important for us to protect. Conservatives understand this, but the Left does not.

Maybe your content sucks — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) November 25, 2024

You’re not being throttled, it’s just that nobody gives a sh*t what you say. https://t.co/VNBjnizvxz — Lizzy Lou Who 🍃🍁🍂 (@_wintergirl93) November 26, 2024

This takes the cake. https://t.co/iLUIuQQaTF — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) November 25, 2024

He says with 183k views... https://t.co/F8hAf0BqBn — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 26, 2024

The only thing New @X stopped was censorship against conservatives — Fight Fight Fight (@KihneSheila) November 26, 2024

Get over yourself Takei, but please stay on X and keep saying stupid stuff. We love writing about you! :)