Joe Concha: NYT Outsourcing Its Research to Radical Media Matters

George Takei Asks If He Is Being Throttled on X and the Responses Are GOLD

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:15 AM on November 26, 2024
Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File

Twitchy readers know that we have been having a BLAST with all of the liberals melting down and leaving X since the election, but some of them have stayed on X as well as moving to Bluesky, and one of them is George Takei. You all are familiar with him because he shows up on Twitchy fairly often for his Leftist ignorance, but if you are not aware, he is best known for his role as Sulu in the Star Trek franchise.

He posted on X to see if he was being throttled, which is not as unhinged as some people who have been sad about the election but the responses to his simple question were hilarious and we felt we would be doing you wrong if we did not give you the chance to point and laugh with us.

Here are some of our favorites:

Same!! He actually shows up on our FYP pretty often and we do not follow him either but people we literally have notifications turned on for will not show up for anything. #SadTwitchyWriter

Bwahahaha! PLEASE THROTTLE HIM ELON! (meaning his content not a physical assault).

We are just joking. We love for people to have free speech even if it is dumb speech. The speech we disagree with is actually some of the most important for us to protect. Conservatives understand this, but the Left does not.

Maybe? We think that is a certainty.

We have no idea why, but that one just made us cackle like Kamala if she found out she had to do a post-election interview.

EL - O - EL!! He did imply he was leaving for Bluesky. Why does he care if his reach is limited?

Sad and true.

If it were not for double standards the Left would have no standards at all.

RIGHT!?!?! This writer struggles for 2000 views on most posts. LOL!

FACTS! He is so worried he has limited reach, imagine how we felt for YEARS when if we even looked to the Right we were practically invisible on EVERY social media platform!

Get over yourself Takei, but please stay on X and keep saying stupid stuff. We love writing about you! :)

Tags: CENSORSHIP FUNNY GEORGE TAKEI LEFT LEFTIES LEFTIST

