North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis has been officially censured by the North Carolina GOP at the state convention. The vote took place on June 10th and according to many accounts, the crowd was standing and cheering the vote.

Tillis has served as senator for North Carolina since 2015 and before that, he served in the State Legislature all the way back to 2007.

Tillis has often been seen as what some GOP members call a RINO ‘Republican In Name Only’. We will not make any judgments on Tillis but he has been fighting that stigma in North Carolina for a while.

See below back in March when Tillis had several county chapters of the GOP starting a grassroots movement to have him censured.

North Carolina State Rep. Mark Brody discusses grassroots efforts in his state to censure Sen. Thom Tillis for his vote to approve the (Dis)Respect for Marriage Act. pic.twitter.com/pRvNoPq80C — Tony Perkins (@tperkins) March 7, 2023

It seems that was the beginning of the march to have TIllis censured and it kept rolling right up to June 10 when he was officially censured by the North Carolina state GOP.

Many people on Twitter were tweeting the news. Some of those tweets were just informative while others were tweeting it with glee and some just seemed confused by the move.

NC GOP votes to censure Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, citing his record on gay marriage, immigration https://t.co/Vi0RksHM38 — S (@saabelieves) June 10, 2023

NEWS: NCGOP votes to censure GOP Sen. Thom Tillis at this weekend’s Republican Party convention. Adds the following paragraph to this resolution: “Does hereby censure Senator Thom Tillis for his blatant violations of our party platform.” #ncpol pic.twitter.com/9X4qVsGPn8 — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) June 10, 2023

Tillis helped build the modern NCGOP machine and now he’s getting smacked. https://t.co/oscacmMi2V — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) June 10, 2023

Tillis has been a staple in GOP politics for a very long time, he came onto the scene during the ‘Tea Party’ era and has stayed there. Many have not liked his voting record as of late, but we think it would be rude for us not to mention that he has been a pretty influential force in NC and has helped to try to make the purple state of NC a little ‘redder’ for a very long time.

#BREAKING: The North Carolina Republican Party, meeting in Greensboro, officially censured Senator Thom Tillis. Two-thirds voted in favor. @JoeBrunoWSOC9 pic.twitter.com/IC1pcUWaWV — Declan Hurley (@DeclanMHurley) June 10, 2023

I would have never imagined the establishment NCGOP even considering this…. "Traitor Thom" Tillis OFFICIALLY CENSURED at the NCGOP 2023 Convention! To a standing room crowd FED UP with RINO's! Yesterday FL Governor DeSantis included in his list of accomplishments the passing… pic.twitter.com/WXFvpLMrN6 — Andy Stevens (@AStevens1956) June 10, 2023

2/3rds with a standing and cheering crowd. That does not surprise us. Whether Tillis deserves the label or not he has been seen as a ‘swampy’ McConnel lackey in North Carolina since President Trump took office in 2016.

Just heard the NC GOP Delegates formally voted to censure @ThomTillis ! He can no longer run for any office in NC! — Good Shepherd🍊 (@TheGoodShep45) June 10, 2023

We included this tweet because we saw it and wanted to clarify the actual consequences of the censure. Tillis CAN still run for office in NC he just would not have the backing and resources the NC GOP used to provide. Tillis could run 3rd party and with his name recognition if he did get on the ballot we would not be surprised if he still won the seat.

Breaking news from @NCGOP annual convention: Party delegates just voted to censure the party’s senior Senator, @SenThomTillis #ncpol https://t.co/58dDtiuM93 — Will Doran (@will_doran) June 10, 2023

Oh, the horror! Sen Thom Tillis, who is is by any measure very far-right, "sometimes attempted to work on bipartisan deals". So the NC GOP must censure him for daring to try to get something done (on very rare occasions.) https://t.co/eQC3cImyzq — Van Firth (@Van_Firth) June 10, 2023

Is Tillis ‘very far right’? We do not think so. Tillis has made some great votes and he has made some really bad votes while in office. We are not sure what this will do for the GOP when he is up for re-election. We hope they can find someone to run with the same kind of name recognition as we would like to keep that seat RED. It will be hard as North Carolina is becoming increasingly Purple.

All actions have consequences. That goes for Tillis and the NCGOP.

