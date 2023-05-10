Twitchy readers all recall Loudoun County school board meetings from the Younkin campaign in 2021. They were not pretty and it seems Loudoun County has gotten even uglier.

A social media group that calls itself ‘The Loudoun County Love Warriors’ is said to be made up of several campaign volunteers, supporters, and staff for several Loudoun County elected officials and they are NOT behaving in a very loving manner.

Read this thread from Nick Minock, a reporter for @7NewsDC.

Look, even if you are a fanatic on the Leftist political scene, do you really need to threaten and try to get people fired for disagreeing with you? We do not think the Loudoun County LOVE warriors chose the right name.

The threats listed in the article are insane. Merrick Garland wanted to label parents as domestic terrorists but we can make a pretty sure bet on the fact he will ignore the behavior of the ‘Loudoun County LOVE Warriors’.

Here is a small excerpt from the article about the threats one person received from the group:

“Im telling you. SOMETHING has to happen to one of them.”

“Something public and permanent.”

“Lines drawn in the cement.”

“Lives needs to be ruined beyond repair.”

“Lets actually destroy them. Grind them.”

“If he had said that s*** about black kids or autistic kids I would shoot him.”

“We REALLY need to find this guy.”

“You guys need to stop protesting and start fighting back against these people Time to just do something different to shut them down.”

“F*** just getting him [fired].”

“Im soooo ready to show up with guns lol.”

“His life needs to be PERMANENTLY disassembled.”

Leftists seem to think if you disagree with them you should be ostracized from society forever, have no job, no income, and just die. We saw this during COVID and it has not gone away.

Disturbing is not even a strong enough word and we are pretty certain the commonwealth’s attorney will do nothing.

YES! It should be labeled as domestic terrorism. They tried to label parents who were fed up with the crappy education their children were getting during COVID as terrorists and they did not threaten anyone!

The ‘Loudoun Love Warriors’ should consider changing their name to the ‘Loudoun Hate Mongers’. That is just our opinion, but it seems more fitting.

UUUGH. This is so sad but it is true. Democracy in 2023 for the Left is shouting down, threatening, or pushing anyone who disagrees with you until they ‘bend the knee’.

We will leave you with a quote from the AMAZING Dana Loesch, she made it in 2019 but it is fitting for all of 2020-2023 and will probably be relevant for all of the foreseeable future.

‘Never bend a knee to the rage mob. Ever.’ ~ Dana Loesch

 

 

