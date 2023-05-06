We have found Elizabeth Warren 2.0! Elizabeth Hoover, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley has issued an apology for claiming to be Native American for YEARS! Yes. Deja Vu is real. You are not insane. You have heard a story like this before. It is ok just relax and laugh along with us.

One of the most hilarious things about this story is not that Elizabeth Warren did it first but that Jacqueline Keeler, an actual Native American, began to question Professor Hoover’s heritage back in 2001. Keeler keeps a list of people she says are claiming false Native American heritage and it has the best name ever! The list is named: ‘Alleged Pretendian List’.

‘PRETENDIAN’! It is brilliant.

A professor at the University of California, Berkeley, whose identity as Native American had been questioned for years apologized this week for falsely identifying as Indigenous, saying she is “a white person” who lived an identity based on family lore. https://t.co/oN2wzSWJdt — The Associated Press (@AP) May 6, 2023

Here is Professor Hoover’s apology according to the AP story:

“I caused harm, I hurt Native people who have been my friends, colleagues, students, and family, both directly through fractured trust and through activating historical harms. This hurt has also interrupted student and faculty life and careers. I acknowledge that I could have prevented all of this hurt by investigating and confirming my family stories sooner. For this, I am deeply sorry.”

On to the Twitter fun. This tweeter just wants to know WHY!

How does this keep happening?! — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) May 6, 2023

How. Indeed? — The Doctor (@TennantRob) May 6, 2023

HOW! We laughed and so should you but let us tell you HOW it happens. In Leftist circles, you have to lay claim to some sort of victimhood and wear it like a badge for everyone to see in order to belong. If you do not have enough victimhood badges you need to claim ally status for all of the recognized victim groups or leave the arena.

Education is sadly one of the Left’s biggest arenas so the pressure to find her victim circle was probably pretty intense.

We said intense not in tents! (Native American joke there.) This editor is MORE Native American than Elizabeth Warren so we can do the jokes. Sit Down!

We will pretend to be shocked here as well. Whoever heard of a Leftist lying about anything to do with race? NOT US! We have never even heard of the name Jussie Smollett, and Elizabeth Warren is just a wonderful woman with high cheekbones. 🙂

We ran into several people comparing the changing of your race to the popular gender identity movement.

So she’s ethnically fluid. Big deal. — John Bartle (@johnbartle) May 6, 2023

Why can you change your gender but not your race? Aren’t the determiners of race such as cultural norms and geographical borders also “social constructs”? https://t.co/liWhvA1Hf4 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) May 6, 2023

If gender is a social construct and can be fluid or wrong, why can’t race be the same? We just ask the questions, we never said we had the answers.

OK, we are just warning you, the next one is simple but hilarious.

The famous ‘Crying Indian’ of the popular 70’s commercial was NOT actually Native American, he was Italian.

Of course, there were Elizabeth Warren jokes and they were HEAP-A-LOL! Yes, we made up that term, and yes we think it is hilarious. You are welcome.

When did Elizabeth Warren become a professor at Berkeley — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) May 6, 2023

We still can not get over that they are BOTH Elizabeths! Elizabeth Warren and Elizabeth Hoover … ‘e-LIES-abeth’ is more like it! We have so many jokes they are just falling out of our pockets.

Look forward to her long Senate career — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) May 6, 2023

Elizabeth Warren was truly a trailblazer — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) May 6, 2023

Trailblazer! *snort*

The Gif Responses were so much fun we will end it with a couple of our favorites.

HA! We saw the tweet too and we are so glad we did!

After reading this story it made us really think, we used to trust women who are named Elizabeth, but now we have reservations!

Sioux us, we like a good pun and a dad joke here and there.

**************

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!