Dr. Fauci has been known to us all since Covid 19 was brought into our lives and we all have opinions of the man.

A recently released clip of him crying at the Biden inauguration had Twitter up in arms and a lot of users wanted to explain why he was crying and it had us laughing.

Poor guy. This all seems perfectly legitimate and not for the cameras… (insert eye roll).

We had a lot of people asking WHY was it filmed.

Right? I guess it could be a real reaction, but if it is genuine, is it actually because Joe Biden became President or was he thinking about what his own policies did to people?

If you watch the clip he does start to talk about how people were not allowed to see their loved ones when they were dying. Maybe he was just thinking of his responsibility in all of that.

He is a human. Wait, maybe he is one of the new AI robots with super realistic features. That would explain a lot.
WE ARE KIDDING… mostly. 😉

Bingo. That one really hits the target. We were told over and over Fauci is not biased, he is a scientist, most of us never bought that, but do his tears at seeing Joe Biden inaugurated show his true colors? We think they might.

So this user is saying they were tears of joy.

We saw a lot of users talking about why they cried at the Biden Inauguration and it was not for the same reason Fauci did!

Same here.

It was pretty sad for those of us who remembered the Obama economy and knew what was to come.

Fauci has never seemed the type to follow his own rules. He was always a ‘rules for thee but not for me’ type of guy.
Usually, we would say Fauci tears taste delicious, but in this case, they just seem to taste disingenuous.

