Dr. Fauci has been known to us all since Covid 19 was brought into our lives and we all have opinions of the man.

A recently released clip of him crying at the Biden inauguration had Twitter up in arms and a lot of users wanted to explain why he was crying and it had us laughing.

Dr. Fauci cried while watching Joe Biden's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/Sd5mGg5XGA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 22, 2023

Poor guy. This all seems perfectly legitimate and not for the cameras… (insert eye roll).

We had a lot of people asking WHY was it filmed.

He had someone film him crying? FFS — Alex 🛸👽 (@Rabidcow1) March 22, 2023

And it JUST HAPPENED to have been filmed. Yeah ok. — Gianna Miceli 🇺🇸 (@LegalFockery) March 22, 2023

Right? I guess it could be a real reaction, but if it is genuine, is it actually because Joe Biden became President or was he thinking about what his own policies did to people?

If you watch the clip he does start to talk about how people were not allowed to see their loved ones when they were dying. Maybe he was just thinking of his responsibility in all of that.

The attempt to make him seem human… — Rocky (@wavechaser2024) March 22, 2023

He is a human. Wait, maybe he is one of the new AI robots with super realistic features. That would explain a lot.

WE ARE KIDDING… mostly. 😉

But he's not "political." https://t.co/EubhjavFAk — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) March 22, 2023

Bingo. That one really hits the target. We were told over and over Fauci is not biased, he is a scientist, most of us never bought that, but do his tears at seeing Joe Biden inaugurated show his true colors? We think they might.

The crowning achievement of his 50-year-old political career and the moment he knew would never be fired. https://t.co/RqfI36HcJz — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 22, 2023

So this user is saying they were tears of joy.

I cried too. I could see the end of my country as we know it. — 5GenTexan!™️Republic of Texas! 😻🇺🇸 (@5gentexan) March 22, 2023

We saw a lot of users talking about why they cried at the Biden Inauguration and it was not for the same reason Fauci did!

I cried while watching Joe Biden’s inauguration as well, for opposite reasons. — Mike Monad (@MikeMonad) March 22, 2023

Yeah, me too, but for very different reasons than this guy. https://t.co/8bLaHGpyTa — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 22, 2023

Same here.

It was a sad day for our country https://t.co/yBHBSODGz9 — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) March 22, 2023

It was pretty sad for those of us who remembered the Obama economy and knew what was to come.

Jan 20, 2021: Fauci is maskless indoors with a documentary film crew. The federal employee mask mandate wasn't lifted until Feb 28, 2022. https://t.co/vsuZS54GHn — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) March 22, 2023

Fauci has never seemed the type to follow his own rules. He was always a ‘rules for thee but not for me’ type of guy.

Usually, we would say Fauci tears taste delicious, but in this case, they just seem to taste disingenuous.

