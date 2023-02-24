The US military has been changing the names of military bases named for Confederate generals and Fort Bragg is excited to celebrate its name change to Fort Liberty but the change did not seem to go over well on Twitter.

Fort Bragg to officially change name to Fort Liberty, celebration planned for June https://t.co/BV46taRWNv — XVIII Airborne Corps (@18airbornecorps) February 24, 2023

Who is going to celebrate it? Nobody.

The reality is that Fort Bragg (originally an Artillery post) was named for Brevet Lieutenant Colonel Braxton Bragg, 3rd US Artillery, US Army – the hero of the battle of Buena Vista. — Old SF Dude (@WasAnActionGuy) February 25, 2023

This user wanted to be sure everyone knew about the history of the original namesake.

We support that, history is history, and trying to change it or pretend it did not happen does not really fix any of the issues most people have regarding the Confederacy.

Better name would be “Fort Woke” 😂 — Rate MeR (@mer_rate) February 24, 2023

Grandkids 50 years from now…. What contribution did you have during the US Mil Woke War? — Hank (@HankBuldawg) February 24, 2023

Commenting on the WOKENESS was a popular concept.

They can call it whatever they want. We’re all still going to call it Fort Bragg. — Rigby Reardon (@hawkeyegoob) February 24, 2023

Yup. This one was popular as well. Everyone is still going to call it Fort Bragg.

Heck, if you have ever been to the south from the middle of Virginia down to Georgia if you stop and ask directions someone will tell you to take a left at Joe’s Gas station which is no longer a gas station and is no longer named Joe’s. That is just how it works. 🙂

Sears Tower is still referred to as the Sears Tower… — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) February 24, 2023

Mark my words: It'll be called Fort Still. Why? Still Bragg. https://t.co/15g5KM4YKj — 'Oh. Him.' Chuck Z (@ziegenfusscw) February 24, 2023

Ha! That one made us chuckle. It is STILL Bragg.

Glad the name is changing but this is such a lame choice. Ridgeway? Gavin? Nah, we're going with patriotic vibes. — Doug Partridge, Army Esq. 🇺🇦 (@Tsunami_Doug) February 24, 2023

We ran into several users who supported the name change away from Bragg but they did not like Liberty!

How about Fort Airborne Operations aren't Viable? While Bragg was a terrible general, destroying the legacy of reconciliation between the sides is terrible. And you could have at least named it for Murphy, Gavin, or so many others that deserve recognition. — SwampFox (@SwampFox8) February 24, 2023

You are such f***ing cowards. Look, I dig changing it from Bragg – who was a lousy-ass general in addition to being Confederate – but find some soldier to honor you gutless twits. https://t.co/s77nEfXgsJ — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) February 25, 2023

We kind of agree. We don’t think the name needs to change because it fixes nothing, but if they are changing it, why not pick someone to honor?

Fort Liberty seems as generic as when The Washington Redskins were The Washington Football Team. LAME.

This is surely to end the racism that removing Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben couldn’t https://t.co/VcFfIv9hRK — MoJo (@Tennessee_Mojo) February 25, 2023

Surely! Removing names of people from military bases when most people have no clue who they are even named for, to begin with, will surely change everything and put us all on a new page with a fresh start… (**insert sarcasm font and eye-roll**)

Would have been less lame to go with “Fort Forty McFortface.” https://t.co/dWQtobY6sH — Bud (@dumbvetbrofarmr) February 24, 2023

AAAAaaand there you have it. Fort Forty McFortface would have been better and people may have actually said that one because it is fun to say. 🙂

Will you call it Fort Liberty or Fort Bragg? We know for a fact we will still call it Fort Bragg.

