Another day another BAN the Biden administration is reportedly considering and this time it is GAS STOVES. Really? This editor is not really a big cook, but we have watched enough CHOPPED to know gas stoves cook more evenly and are the stove sought by most professionals. Several news outlets are reporting the considered ban and there were so many people upset about it, we could not get all of the replies so we are going to show the news report and a few replies from each outlet.

Biden administration weighs nationwide ban on gas stoves: report https://t.co/PgKUZRtjCY pic.twitter.com/mf5xL8iM6O — New York Post (@nypost) January 10, 2023

If you cook on a gas stove… you might be a criminal! https://t.co/tV8vWOz8gi — BenghaziRunningClub (@BenghaziRunClub) January 10, 2023

So, increasing the stress on the already stressed electrical grid? — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) January 10, 2023

Good point. Some places are already having rolling blackouts due to the stress on the electrical grid and with the Left wanting to force people into electric vehicles too, would it push everyone into the rolling blackouts? There we go thinking of the consequences of actions, and that is obviously not a strong suit for the Left, we are probably ‘electrophobic’ for thinking of such things.

Don't look now, but the Biden administration is even coming after your gas stove. https://t.co/WTvKDgl7uf — MRCTV (@mrctv) January 9, 2023

Breaking every last thing in our society without proper explanation is his specialty. — Cubsfan (@cubsfuture2) January 9, 2023

Indeed. It seems this administration definitely continues to surprise everyone with the things they choose are important and want to break.

I doubt gas stoves are health hazards, but even if they were, it's none of the government's business what appliances I use. And what's even more appalling is that a government agency, not Congress, thinks it has the power to ban them. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) January 10, 2023

There you have it. What has happened to the government? Why do they think they have every right to tell us how to live, what we can do, and when to do it? We have a sneaking suspicion it gained ground with COVID policies but don’t say that out loud or you are all conspiracy theorists.

A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma https://t.co/ZLZbYoyTeI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 10, 2023

Ha! We love the double standards. No worries, we are POSITIVE it will be a ‘rules for thee but not for me’ situation where certain people can get a pass to cook with gas.

I'll give you my gas stove when you pry it from my evenly heated, dead hands. https://t.co/QInLa8dnPq — Dima Spivak (@dimaspivak) January 10, 2023

If you did not laugh at that we feel sorry for you.

Odd that "A federal agency" even imagines it can do such a thing. https://t.co/8leGczB4ep — Vice-President Johnny 5, Humble Servant (@SmoothJohnny5) January 10, 2023

We would say we agree it is odd, but this administration really believes they can do anything. Again this is an article just saying they are REPORTEDLY thinking about it, so hopefully, they come to their senses before enacting such nonsense, but we will not hold our breath.

Keep fighting back against these things even when they seem so insane you think it will not happen, they are cooking up insanity at every turn and we all have to be the people to turn up the HEAT and make them back down.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!