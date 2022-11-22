Tampax tampons decided they wanted to be funny and possibly get in on some of that Wendy’s brand of Twitter magic but it did not go quite as they hoped, or maybe it did as it has gotten them quite a bit of attention.

You're in their DMs. We're in them.

We are not the same. — Tampax US (@Tampax) November 21, 2022

You read that right. We honestly can not decide if we are laughing or crying, but we are 100% positive it is fairly nasty either way. One thing many agreed on was that it was kind of weird.

Funny but still weird.

HOW IS THIS APP FREE 🫡 — WendyO.eth✨ (@CryptoWendyO) November 22, 2022

I can't believe how good Twitter has gotten in it's final days!!! Tampax for the win….. https://t.co/jK2XHxm6Ls — Trump's Hurricane Map (@MichelD2005) November 21, 2022

I don't know what everyone is complaining about. New Twitter is excellent so far. https://t.co/z21HFAfPJ6 — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) November 22, 2022

This user did not get the joke and we are kind of jealous because we wish we did not, but the rules are, if we see something awful and stupid then you guys have to see it too so here we are in the middle of a story about TAMPAX jokes. You are welcome.

I don’t get the tampax joke but I’m glad it’s trending. — Lainey-D Surfing is the Source (@LaineyD1988) November 22, 2022

Then we had the users who were not really laughing at the joke. Although, for a few of them we are not certain if they were actually angry or just pretending to be angry. Either way, still amusing.

@Tampax, I know you're trying to be cute and relevant, but all this does is implicitly reinforce the misogynist idea that period products are sexual in nature. It's harmful to people. — Dr. Liz W Fabrrrrrrr it’s cold! (@LizWFab) November 21, 2022

real weird for a company that sells products made for woman’s natural bodily functions to make a tweet sexualizing woman for using their products…. lmfaooo fire ur social media manager, this is gross — jenna (@xjennaaaxo) November 22, 2022

I hope your, you personally, student loans are not forgiven. — bindlecore 🍂 (@bindlecore) November 22, 2022

Then we ran into the King Charles Joke faction of replies. If you do not know the King Charles thing, we promise it is NOT worth looking up. You are better off NOT knowing.

Channeling King Charles lol https://t.co/vqxFPC1HQS — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) November 21, 2022

The King of England endorses this message. https://t.co/NlEXNEBsIB — Peach Saliva (@PeachSaliva) November 21, 2022

This user had a great point, why did they go all the way out on that limb but not say her? It is like ruining a TWSS joke by saying that’s what THEY said.

They/thems murdered comedy Imagine making this joke but being afraid to say “her” https://t.co/QLnGtEinJ6 — UubzU (e/acc) (@UubzU) November 22, 2022

BRANDS: "Elon allows crass humor, tasteless parody and sexual harassment to tarnish our good names.

also BRANDS: https://t.co/oT1fNOrzfk — Syd Steyerhart (@SydSteyerhart) November 21, 2022

We will leave you with that. Everyone is saying Elon is killing Twitter. Good, bad, or even nasty, Twitter has been very entertaining so we are here for the double standards where brands claim something is awful but then tweet awful things because we like to laugh. We also thrive from pointing out all the double standards, particularly of woke brands and leftists.

Tampax may want to stick to classic marketing though, not sure the Wendy’s style of roasting is going to work for them, it just gets kind of gross.

