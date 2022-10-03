Twitchy readers know the media loves to pull out the ‘gotcha’ questions on GOP candidates, and this recent response from Kari Lake on the abortion trap was PERFECTION. She showed the media bias and turned the question on its head within seconds.

Watch:

All media. A challenge to you on your favorite candidates. Ask them where they draw the line and then get back to us ….@KariLake @sbaprolife https://t.co/xLYuOqGw8g — MarjorieDannenfelser (@marjoriesba) October 2, 2022

Please do that. The left along with its willing accomplices in the media love to pretend that being pro-life is so extreme but they never blink an eye at the stance of many, like Katie Hobbs, who supports allowing a child who survives a botched abortion to die. Yes, you read that correctly. Have you EVER heard anyone on the left confronted with those beliefs? We have not.

Kari Lake knows how to discuss abortion post-Dobbs. https://t.co/G0bA0Lj6dU pic.twitter.com/Qtlp8nokMk — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 3, 2022

We love that she is not trying to tiptoe over the subject. She just states clearly what she believes and then asks them to ask her opponent the same type of questions.

This was a principled and powerful answer. @KariLake doesn’t back down from defending life, she persuasively makes the case and highlights the fact that her opponent, @katiehobbs , supports killing babies up to and after birth. Lake is on fire! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/rbGKYOWFsp — Stanford College Republicans (@Stanford_GOP) October 2, 2022

Kari Lake and Ron DeSantis should team up for GOP workshops on how to handle the media. Better yet, maybe they can team up for a Presidential ticket in 2024? That would be a no-nonsense ticket!

.@KariLake is EVERYTHING! She's not a coward. Most Republicans are trying to tip toe into November's elections. Kari Lake is proud and leaning forward. https://t.co/QrfFFzvEr3 — Kathy Barnette🍞&🐟 (@Kathy4Truth) October 2, 2022

YES! We love it. Standing up, not shrinking back, or even accepting the premise that being pro-life should be something we should be ashamed of.

This is the most textbook-perfect Republican answer on abortion that I've ever seen https://t.co/PjG2bgbnUW — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) October 2, 2022

Great reply to the Abortion issue….."Bravo Bravo" chants a very enthusiastic constituent!!#karizona https://t.co/0wi5cMFqZH — 🇺🇸 MATT 🇺🇸 2024 Can't Come Soon Enough (@ks122085) October 2, 2022

A Master Class in responding to the woke media. I don't blame @katiehobbs for not wanting to debate Kari, it'd be a beat down of Biblical proportions. This future first female president is sooo ready for primetime. I can't wait to see her spewing it in the White House Press room! https://t.co/gMWHuMGDZr — What the 🤦🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️… (@TimBrad07934909) October 2, 2022

We do not blame Katie Hobbs for not wanting to debate Kari Lake either, but the thing is, it is a race to be GOVERNOR of a state, and if she cannot defend her ideas as Kari Lake has proven she can defend hers, maybe she should not be the governor of Arizona. Being governor means you will have to defend your citizens and what you believe to be their best interests, if you can’t even defend your idea on abortion, maybe that would not be the right job for you. *shrugs*

Keep fighting Kari Lake and DEBATE HER Katie Dobbs!

*****

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs!

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!