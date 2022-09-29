While normal people are watching Hurricane Ian and hoping everyone in Florida is safe and well, Rex Chapman, a former basketball player turned leftist social media influencer, seemed to be more concerned about former President Trump talking about a fundraising deadline during the storm. We get it, Trump is not for everyone and it could be a feather in your social media cap to dunk on him and make him look heartless. Sadly for Mr. Chapman, that line of fire was shut down pretty quickly.

There’s a category 4 hurricane slamming Florida right now (where he is) and the former president is personally asking for money. People are losing everything. But forget that for a second. Imagine Obama, Clinton, Reagan, Carter, or either Bush doing this. What a disgrace… https://t.co/Nud7qjUoGh — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 28, 2022

Where’s Biden tonight, Rex? — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) September 29, 2022

We are going to let you guys guess where Biden is tonight.

*waits two minutes for your guess*

For those of you who guessed asking for pudding while trapped inside his own mind, you get half credit, simply because we believe that is probably true at least 50% of the time. For those who guessed AT A FUNDRAISER, you get full credit! A++

Quit clutching your pearls, Rexy. President Pudding Pop was doing the same. pic.twitter.com/EH8xaBhzfH — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) September 29, 2022

President Pudding Pop is quite catchy, we love the alliteration, and we would like to suggest you all start using that cute nickname just for the fun of saying it.

Joe Biden is literally at a fundraiser right now you cretinous freak. https://t.co/vHZsfgNIU3 — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) September 28, 2022

Now that is a creative use of the English language and we were not the only ones who were impressed.

Cretinous. Good word. https://t.co/1nrMuHw2Z0 — My socks are systemically racist (@Have_thatgoing4) September 29, 2022

But is he awake? — He Was Right 🍊🚛🚛🍊 (@SarahJRossiter2) September 29, 2022

Valid question.

That’s (D)ifferent. — Josey Cogburn (Mahna/Mahna) 🛒 (@amcap76) September 29, 2022

We see what you did there. If there is a (D) by the name it is always different.

It wouldn’t enter Biden’s mind to cancel because he doesn’t even know he is there. — Laura Arth (@LauraEAVA) September 28, 2022

Facts, and honestly even if he did know what was going on around him, he wouldn’t cancel. Biden is and will always be a politician who will say or do anything to further his own agenda.

It's easy to imagine Biden doing this because that's exactly what he is doing right at this very moment. https://t.co/mcJmojInVw pic.twitter.com/eXknOJHrJE — Tim Cameron (@TimCameron) September 28, 2022

We don’t even have to imagine it! We can see it with our own eyes.

Poor Rex. Guess he did not bother to check where the actual President was before going all Trump Derangement Syndrome on us.

Thank goodness the actual current president isn't personally asking for money while a category 4 hurricane is slamming Florida. Oh, wait… https://t.co/35BFomKV87 pic.twitter.com/rlmaEptCAf — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) September 28, 2022



We know people on the left like to pretend Joe Biden is just a good guy, a centrist, a unifier! Anyone who has been following politics for even the past few years can tell you Joe Biden is every bit as mean as the left ever claimed Trump was. Don’t get us wrong, we are not saying Trump was the Second Coming, we are just saying Joe Biden is not a very nice guy and he is governing further left than Obama so he is also not a centrist.

YUP. No matter what you think of Trump, good, bad, or indifferent, he definitely lives inside the heads of many on the left and particularly REX!

We will keep our eyes peeled for the NEXT REX MIX of crazy ‘resistance fever dreams’ and we hope all of our loyal Twitchy readers in Florida are staying safe!

