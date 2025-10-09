White House Trolls Schumer Shutdown With Hilarious Furlough Photo Dump

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Deba...
Amy
Amy | 9:30 PM on October 09, 2025
Pool via AP

Say what you will about the Schumer Shutdown, but the Trump White House is certainly getting some very funny trolling moments out of it. Take a look:

Amazing.

That did us in, too. Though, honestly, they're all pretty funny. The random chandelier shot is a nice touch.

Harsh, but very fair and accurate.

There was lots of praise for whoever is running the social media on the White House account:

Mehdi Hasan Amused That None of the Conservatives Invited to White House Are 'Real' Journalists
Brett T.
It really is.

Even people who aren't aligned with the Trump administration agree!

Much needed, and very, very much appreciated. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Recommended

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate
Grateful Calvin
BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Push-Up Fight With Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Talks About RFK’s ‘Strange Kind of Obsession’ With Autism
Brett T.
Sean Davis Shares Some Letitia James Projection About Trump That's Aging Worse by the Minute
Doug P.
NC State Rep Who Opposed Parents' Bill of Rights Charged With Kiddie-Diddling
Brett T.

