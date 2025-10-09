White House Trolls Schumer Shutdown With Hilarious Furlough Photo Dump

Say what you will about the Schumer Shutdown, but the Trump White House is certainly getting some very funny trolling moments out of it. Take a look:

📸 Social media manager still furloughed thanks to the Dems, but photo dump! pic.twitter.com/WgY6bUCSA7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2025

Amazing.

It’s the finger over the camera lens for me. 🤌🏼



Sorry ‘bout ya furlough. #SchumerShutdown is no picnic. — ✨Rachel 🦁 Horton ✨ (@HortonHearsTx) October 9, 2025

That did us in, too. Though, honestly, they're all pretty funny. The random chandelier shot is a nice touch.

The official government social media account is producing better comedy than SNL has in 10 years — Marc-André Castagner (@MACastagner) October 9, 2025

Harsh, but very fair and accurate.

There was lots of praise for whoever is running the social media on the White House account:

Every single person that works on *any* of the social media teams for this administration should be given some form of medal or award...



Y'all are hilariously clever, and your posts NEVER miss 🤣😎 — MOONFISH 🕊 (@moonefish) October 9, 2025

I don’t know who is running this account but they should keep you on after 2028. This is the most fun this account has been in ages. — 🎃Tet🎃 (@Neko_Tet) October 9, 2025

I was not expecting the administration's social media team to be this good.



But I should have.



We all should have seen that coming. — Kurtis Carman (@KurtisCarman) October 9, 2025

LOL!!! This Administration’s social media game is the best!! — HelicopterDogMama (@BestDogMama818) October 9, 2025

It really is.

ok, i'm pretty much zero aligned with the current administration but this post is hilarious. credit where it's due. — kramar (@kramarcollects) October 9, 2025

Even people who aren't aligned with the Trump administration agree!

MAHA



Make

America

Humorous

Again



Thanks for lightening the mood around here. Much needed! — Pathfinder (@asonflower) October 9, 2025

Much needed, and very, very much appreciated.

